Xpeng X9 Pro Long Range review: Luxury EV MPV gets facelift with slew of tech upgrades

Xpeng has always considered itself to be a tech company, which can be a little befuddling to some — what exactly is that supposed to mean?

While you'd probably have an idea if you've read my article on Xpeng, but the new X9 Pro will show you what it means. Yes, the X9 has received yet another update, making it the second facelift in barely over a year's time, and the changes are mostly tech related.

Just those front bumper shutters

For traditional carmakers, facelifts were typically introduced in the third or fourth year — right in the middle of a model's seven or eight years life cycle.

But Xpeng functions as a tech company, and it churns out updates at a much quicker pace. The first facelift for the X9 came months after I've driven the original car, and now, that car has been updated once again, in months.

But the pace of updates isn't the only difference from legacy car makers, as you'll come to realise.

On the outside, the car looks almost identical to its predecessor — the only way to tell is the new bumper with active shutters on the intakes.

The rest of the car remains exactly the same, apart from two new colour options to choose from — cyan and violet, which you see here.

But for the major changes, we'll have to head inside the car.

Okay, there's actually much more this time round

While I say that the updates can be found inside the car, they are all more experiential rather than visual differences, much like when Apple releases a new update for the iPhone.

Opening the front door and peering in, the X9 Pro looks largely familiar, except for the new, redesigned steering wheel with improved ergonomics. But the rest of the updates gradually show themselves as I got settled in, starting with the soft close front doors.

But the enhancement that's most talked about is something that you won't be able to see - the X9 Pro is now powered by Xpeng's new Turing AI chip, which promises boatloads of computing power.

And you'll know it from the enhanced Surrounding Reality (SR) display, which shows you what the car visualises of the surrounding.

On the new X9, the car perceives a wider area with increased accuracy and detail — this also means that the car's ADAS reacts better to traffic conditions, road markings, and any other hazards.

Smarter system or not, I've never had issues with the Xpeng X9's ADAS — its Xpilot Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centreing has always worked really well.

That said, Xpeng's Auto Lane Change feature remains to be conservative, and would only work when the roads are very clear.

The Parking Assist system is every bit as good as I remember, along with its highly intuitive user experience — you don't even have to press anything to enter parking mode, most of the time the car will already be detecting lots as you drive in a carpark, and getting the car to park itself just requires a tap on the screen.

With the X9 Pro, the car's Heads-Up Display has also been upgraded to be capable of displaying full-colour feeds from the blind spot and reverse cameras, something that I've only previously seen on domestic models in China.

With its latest over-the-air update, the X9 Pro is also capable of yet another intriguing and useful feature: Split screen with Android Auto.

This is probably one of the few cars that allow you to have the Android Auto screen and a choice of the vehicle's built-in display up concurrently.

Taking luxury and comfort to the next level

The standout attraction of the Xpeng X9 has always been its comfort level — from the ride quality, to its plush and luxurious cabin, and its amazing features and tech, the car just pampers you so much.

As the previous update added zero-gravity functionality to the second-row captain seats, which already offer massage and ventilation, it makes you wonder how much more can be done to spruce up the cabin.

Well, this time round Xpeng upgraded the sound system by adding four more speakers, upping the total count to 27 speakers.

The result is a markedly improved audio experience, with even better surround feel — the previous iterations' audio were too front-biased.

Another update can be found on the third-row seats — they can now be split in a 60:40 ratio to allow more flexibility. The rest of the cabin is pretty much the same, and there's nothing to complain about.

The X9 Pro puts out 342bhp, which is a 27bhp bump — more power is definitely welcomed, but the increase isn't apparent on the drive

A sizeable range and sufficient power

The Xpeng X9 Pro also received a slight power bump and is now putting out 255kW (342bhp) as opposed to the pre-facelift's 235kW (315bhp).

However, the increased power is not apparent during the drive. It is also now available in Standard and Long Range variants, offering a range of 535km from a 94.8kWh battery and 615km from a 110kWh battery respectively.

That said, despite its weight of almost 2.7 tonnes, the X9 Pro gets up to highway speeds with ease. And with its rear-wheel steering, manoeuvring the 5.3-metre long MPV around U-turns and tight spaces is never overwhelming.

Improved and smarter

At $347,999, the X9 Pro Long Range offers a lot of car for the money, especially with its high-tech features and a truly pampering cabin.

That said there are also other comparable options at a similar price point, including the Zeekr 009 Deluxe at $356,999, and the Denza D9 Grandeur at $346,388 (the single motor D9 is much more affordable at $298,888, though this is down on power and equipment) . However, the X9 is the only model with rear-wheel steering and an unparalleled self-parking system.

You should now know what I mean when I say that Xpeng operates like a tech company, and this car shows it.

Unlike a typical facelift with cosmetic changes and other stylistic updates, the X9 remains almost identical with changes focused on features and tech — much like a phone software update.

And at least for the X9 Pro, it isn't a bad thing, as the car was already highly accomplished, with this update being the cherry on top.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.