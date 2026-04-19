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Xpeng X9 review: Spaceship show with spaceship go

Xpeng X9 review: Spaceship show with spaceship go
PUBLISHED ONApril 19, 2026 10:00 AMBYAiden Chong

The Xpeng X9 is a futuristic MPV that looks straight out of a sci-fi movie, with the gizmos and gadgets to match, too.

What's great

  • The X9 would look right at home in any sci-fi movie, with striking looks that make it stand out in traffic.
  • One of the most equipment-filled cars on sale today, with every manner of amenity you could need or want.
  • Despite its size, the X9 actually drives very well, with up to five degrees of rear-wheel steering allowing for ease of manoeuvrability.

What's good

  • The second-row seats are some of the best in the market, with massaging, heating, cooling, and even a TV to serve as relaxation and entertainment.
  • The car's 800V architecture is capable of up to 317kW of fast charging, useful for filling up the hefty 101.5kWh battery pack.
  • The infotainment system is zippy, full of features, and has no lag at all.

What's not great

  • The steering wheel is not the most comfortable to hold at the 9-and-3 position.
  • More physical buttons in the centre console would've been nice to see.
Xpeng X9
Price (at time of publishing) S$336,999 including COEVes band: A
Motor: Single electric motorCharging rate: 317 kW DC, 11 kW ACPower and torque: 235 kW (315 hp) and 450 Nm
Transmission: Single speedDriven wheels: FrontConsumption and range: 19.8 kWh/100km and 590km (WLTP combined cycle)
0-100 km/h: 7.8 secondsTop speed: 200 km/hBattery capacity: 101.5 kWh
Dimensions (L x W x H): 5,283mm x 1,988mm x 1,785mm)Wheelbase: 3,160mmCargo capacity: 755 litres

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This article was first published in Motorist.

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