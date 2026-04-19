Xpeng X9 review: Spaceship show with spaceship go

The Xpeng X9 is a futuristic MPV that looks straight out of a sci-fi movie, with the gizmos and gadgets to match, too.

What's great

The X9 would look right at home in any sci-fi movie, with striking looks that make it stand out in traffic.

One of the most equipment-filled cars on sale today, with every manner of amenity you could need or want.

Despite its size, the X9 actually drives very well, with up to five degrees of rear-wheel steering allowing for ease of manoeuvrability.

What's good

The second-row seats are some of the best in the market, with massaging, heating, cooling, and even a TV to serve as relaxation and entertainment.

The car's 800V architecture is capable of up to 317kW of fast charging, useful for filling up the hefty 101.5kWh battery pack.

The infotainment system is zippy, full of features, and has no lag at all.

What's not great

The steering wheel is not the most comfortable to hold at the 9-and-3 position.

More physical buttons in the centre console would've been nice to see.

Xpeng X9 Price (at time of publishing) S$336,999 including COE Ves band: A Motor: Single electric motor Charging rate: 317 kW DC, 11 kW AC Power and torque: 235 kW (315 hp) and 450 Nm Transmission: Single speed Driven wheels: Front Consumption and range: 19.8 kWh/100km and 590km (WLTP combined cycle) 0-100 km/h: 7.8 seconds Top speed: 200 km/h Battery capacity: 101.5 kWh Dimensions (L x W x H): 5,283mm x 1,988mm x 1,785mm) Wheelbase: 3,160mm Cargo capacity: 755 litres

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This article was first published in Motorist.