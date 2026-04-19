Xpeng X9 review: Spaceship show with spaceship go

PUBLISHED ONApril 19, 2026 10:00 AMBYAiden Chong
The Xpeng X9 is a futuristic MPV that looks straight out of a sci-fi movie, with the gizmos and gadgets to match, too.
What's great
- The X9 would look right at home in any sci-fi movie, with striking looks that make it stand out in traffic.
- One of the most equipment-filled cars on sale today, with every manner of amenity you could need or want.
- Despite its size, the X9 actually drives very well, with up to five degrees of rear-wheel steering allowing for ease of manoeuvrability.
What's good
- The second-row seats are some of the best in the market, with massaging, heating, cooling, and even a TV to serve as relaxation and entertainment.
- The car's 800V architecture is capable of up to 317kW of fast charging, useful for filling up the hefty 101.5kWh battery pack.
- The infotainment system is zippy, full of features, and has no lag at all.
What's not great
- The steering wheel is not the most comfortable to hold at the 9-and-3 position.
- More physical buttons in the centre console would've been nice to see.
|Xpeng X9
|Price (at time of publishing) S$336,999 including COE
|Ves band: A
|Motor: Single electric motor
|Charging rate: 317 kW DC, 11 kW AC
|Power and torque: 235 kW (315 hp) and 450 Nm
|Transmission: Single speed
|Driven wheels: Front
|Consumption and range: 19.8 kWh/100km and 590km (WLTP combined cycle)
|0-100 km/h: 7.8 seconds
|Top speed: 200 km/h
|Battery capacity: 101.5 kWh
|Dimensions (L x W x H): 5,283mm x 1,988mm x 1,785mm)
|Wheelbase: 3,160mm
|Cargo capacity: 755 litres
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