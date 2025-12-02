This Filipino man loves Ya Kun Kaya Toast so much, he got a tattoo of its logo

When it comes to a classic Singapore breakfast, Ya Kun Kaya Toast is the go-to spot for many locals.

Although John Paul Penuliar wasn't born and bred here, he fell in love with the eatery and decided to tattoo its logo onto his forearm.

The 30-year-old expat, who got inked just before returning to the Philippines, shared his friends' reactions to the tattoo in an Instagram video posted on Nov 30.

When he flashed his new tattoo at them, many were in disbelief and one even rubbed at the ink to check if it was real.



"You crazy ah?" she said in shock. Another asked him: "It's real? It's forever?"

Speaking to AsiaOne, John Paul shared that he got the tattoo because he wanted "something unique from Singapore" that isn't too obvious.



He also revealed that he considered getting a Merlion or chicken rice tattoo before settling on the Ya Kun Kaya Toast logo.



While John Paul has other tattoos, this is the first time he has tattooed an eatery's logo on himself.

As for his top items on Ya Kun's menu, he said: "My favourite is my post-lunch drink, which is usually iced soya milk coffee. For weekday breakfast, I will go for Set A (kaya butter set), and on weekends, I go for either Set E (smoked cheese French toast) or Set F (steamed bread).



John Paul first discovered his love for the breakfast chain when he moved to Singapore for an expat assignment in December 2022.



He was intrigued by the food because it was very different from what he had back home.



"Normally in the Philippines, we eat rice and dishes for breakfast, which is not usual in Singapore," he said, adding that since moving here, Ya Kun Kaya Toast has become his favourite breakfast spot.



Though he is returning to the Philippines for a new work opportunity, he plans on patronising the Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlets there.



"I will visit those for sure and check how it tastes! Maybe I will show them my tattoo as well," he said.



