Yacht-cation: Relax on a yacht and be served by a butler

SINGAPORE - The promotional photos and videos for Orchard Hotel's suite-and-yacht staycation show young adults sipping bubbly, living the carefree, Instagram-worthy luxe life on a yacht.

Not the usual hotel stay, for sure.

But I wondered if all this opulence would be lost on two frazzled parents with a pair of bouncy, always-on-the-move daughters, aged seven and a little under two.

My doubts were unfounded. There was plenty to satiate both parents and kids, from a yacht trip and an island jaunt to water sports and customised culinary experiences. We even had a butler, Raymond, at our beck and call.

After we checked in, Raymond and his colleagues took us to our room - the hotel's artfully decorated 1,130 sq ft Premier Suite.

I was excited to discover that it has two bathrooms, a boon when one kid is hogging the bathtub while the other needs to go urgently.

The sofa bed in the living room had already been prepared, as was a cot for the toddler, placed beside the king-size bed in the bedroom.

After prying the kids away from their ritual of jumping on hotel beds, we nipped out for lunch at the nearby Forum The Shopping Mall.

We considered a post-lunch stroll, but our butler had promised the kids there would be giant floats at the hotel pool, so we zipped back for a swim.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

An afternoon tea set was waiting for us when we got back to our room after the swim, a spread that included sliders, scones and cakes. We weren't hungry, but who could say no to post-swim bites?

Dinner was even more impressive - a four-course set by the swimming pool.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The cool evening breeze and fairy lights at the area made for a romantic vibe, though the kids were more impressed by the giant chess pieces beside the pool.

It was an early start the next day. After a scrumptious breakfast at 7am at The Orchard Cafe, we were chauffeured, with our butler, to One15 Marina Sentosa Cove to board a 16.5m-long yacht, the Leviathan 88.

We were greeted warmly by boat owner Daniel and his helmsman, also named Raymond. I felt assured to know that both of them were formerly from the navy, and their knowledge of the seas and islands around Singapore was impeccable.

The yacht had two comfy cabins, which came in handy during baby nap-time; a mini kitchen; and a bathroom.

To our toddler's delight and everyone else's horror, there was also a karaoke machine on board that had Baby Shark on its playlist.

After a sail around the Southern Islands, we docked at Lazarus Island and spent some time at the beach - easily the best you can find in Singapore, with its crystal-clear waters, fine white sand and a much smaller crowd than you would get at the East Coast or on Sentosa.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

We went back to the boat, which anchored off the Lazarus coast, for a spot of water play.

Daniel was more than happy to let us try out all the toys that his yacht held, including a three-man kayak and a giant floating water mat on which you can lounge and have a drink. He also showed me a photo of a jet ski that he had just ordered.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

At around noon, our butler prepared, on board the yacht, a seafood picnic spread that includes lobster, tuna sandwiches as well as chocolate eclairs and fruits.

Alas, after a scenic ride along the waters of the Singapore Strait with views of the CBD skyline, it was time to disembark and head back to the hotel.

We had plenty of time to laze around, freshen up and pack our luggage as check-out time was 6pm - a luxury that anyone, parent or not, can certainly appreciate.

Hot tips:

• If you are prone to seasickness, it is best to take anti-nausea pills as a precaution before you board the yacht.

• Those who do not have to worry about catering to the needs of their children can consider the Yacht-cation package by another hotel run by Millennium Hotels and Resorts, M Social, which comes with adult-oriented activities such a cocktail creation workshop.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.