Popular Japanese yakitori chain Torikizoku set to open in Singapore

Soon, Singaporeans will no longer need to travel to Japan to enjoy Torikizoku's delicious skewers.

The popular chain will be franchised here by Gohan Concepts, a joint venture between Fairprice Group and F&B company BHAG Pte Ltd, reported The Nikkei.

A Feb 27 notice on the website of Eternal Hospitality Group (EHG), which owns the chain, said this move is part of ongoing plans to expand its 'global yakitori family' to Southeast Asia.

The brand's entry into Singapore comes after the establishment of a subsidiary in Vietnam and a franchise agreement in the Philippines.

A formal agreement will be signed by EHG and Gohan Concepts in March, which will allow the latter to bring the chain to Singapore.

Best known for its fixed-price menu and iconic yellow signboard, Torikizoku serves up bar fare such as grilled skewers, rice sets and alcoholic drinks — all at 390 yen ($3.20) each.

Bestsellers include the Momo Kizokuyaki (Chicken Thigh Skewer), Mune Kizokuyaki (Chicken Breast Skewer) and Tsukune (Meatballs).

The chain also offers a wide selection of beers, highballs and shochu-based cocktails.

Torikizoku has over 600 outlets in Japan as well as branches in South Korea, US and China.

At the time of reporting, it is unclear if Singapore will see the same wallet-friendly prices.

AsiaOne has contacted Fairprice for more information.

[[nid:726805]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com