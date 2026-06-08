Shanghai's famous eatery Yang's Dumpling opens in Singapore, drawing crowd

Yang's Dumpling, Shanghai's famous sheng jian bao (pan-fried buns) chain, has landed in Singapore.

The opening of its outlet at Bugis Junction on Saturday (June 6) drew long queues, local media reported.

Best known for its sheng jian bao, the chain has built a strong following in China since it first opened in 1994 and currently has over 400 outlets worldwide.

Diners expressed excitement for the Singapore outlet's opening since netizens started sharing teaser photos on Chinese media platform Xiaohongshu in March.

One wrote: "I've been missing their pan-fried buns since returning from my Shanghai trip," while another commented: "I'm so excited! I hope the queue won't be too long".

While Yang's Dumpling's menu offers a variety of dishes, ranging from mains such as the Spicy Eggplant and Minced Pork Noodle ($8.90) and soups such as the Duck Vermicelli Soup ($9.90), the most popular item is its signature sheng jian bao — Yang's Pork Dumpling ($7.90 for four pieces).

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Some Singapore diners who have tried the dish at Yang's Dumpling's outlets in China also shared their thoughts online — with one saying that it tasted "just as good as the ones in Shanghai".

Another diner, however, said that it was "just average", commenting that the sheng jian bao was too oily.

The "dumplings" in Yuan's Dumpling refers to sheng jian bao, a Shanghai-style pan-fried bun filled with pork and broth, known for its chewy texture.

It is not to be confused with xiao long bao (steamed soup dumplings) or other Cantonese-style dumplings offered at Yuen Kee Dumpling — another popular Chinese chain which opened in Singapore in 2024.

Address: 200 Victoria Street, B1-05, Singapore 188021

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

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carol.ong@asiaone.com