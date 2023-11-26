Yas Waterworld: Dive into Abu Dhabi's unforgettable oasis of thrills

Amidst the sandy deserts of Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital, awaits a waterpark poised to quench your thirst for adventure. Take refuge from the sun in this paradise and immerse yourself in the exhilarating rides of Yas Waterworld, drenching yourself in excitement.

Read this Wego article and familiarise yourself with all the necessary information before heading to Yas Waterworld water park.

What is the Yas Waterworld?

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CztT5eksxbM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Situated on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Yas Waterworld is an Emirati fantasy-themed waterpark. Encompassing approximately 15 hectares, it was developed by Aldar Properties with support from Blackburn Share Holdings. The management and operation of Yas Waterworld are overseen by Miral Asset Management LLC, headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

Infused with the inspiration of “The Legend of the Lost Pearl” and deeply rooted in Emirati culture and history, this waterpark offers a rich experience with over 40 rides, slides, and attractions. Additionally, it hosts seasonal events, shows, and personalized experiences, ensuring a diverse range of options to suit every visitor’s preferences.

Yas Waterworld location

The Emirati-themed waterpark, Yas Waterworld, is located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The waterpark is located just a few minutes away from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and CLYMB Abu Dhabi.

Yas Waterworld timings

The standard operating hours for Yas Waterworld are typically from 10am to 6pm. However, these hours are subject to change.

Please refer to the regularly updated calendar on the Yas Waterworld official website to confirm the opening hours on the day of your visit.

Yas Waterworld rides

Spanning across 37 acres, this Emirati-themed water park, Yas Waterworld, hosts over 40 diverse, adventurous rides and slides.

The park offers both high-thrill rides and family-friendly options for kids, and visitors over 130 centimeters in height are eligible for all rides. However, those under 130 centimeters may face restrictions on certain rides to ensure their safety.

Given below are some of these unique, adventurous and thrilling rides:

Liwa Loop

Yas Waterworld’s Liwa Loop stands as the region’s premier freefall drop waterslide, boasting the title of the fastest ride in the park. Brace yourself for an adrenaline-packed adventure and an unparalleled rush as you plummet straight down into an intense looping slide!

Jebel Drop

Embark on an adrenaline-fueled adventure with Yas Waterworld’s Jebel Drop, the steepest ride in the park. Feel the excitement as you descend from a mountain peak on the region’s tallest speed slide.

Start your thrilling journey from the highest point, plummeting down a slide equivalent to 10 stories!

Hamlool's Humps

One more among Yas Waterworld’s most thrilling rides, Hamlool’s Humps is a high-speed slide with two humps that creates a sensation of flying. Despite the substantial climb, the descent offers a swift and exhilarating journey!

Cinesplash

Immerse yourself in the extraordinary Cinesplash, a distinctive attraction that takes your Yas Waterworld adventure to unparalleled depths as the cinema fills with water, rising up to your knees.

This pioneering cinematic experience seamlessly combines cutting-edge water effects and cinematic wizardry for the first time, placing you at the heart of the action in the world’s most immersive cinema experience. Moreover, enhancing the thrill, the theater will be brimming with an array of special effects, featuring waterfalls, moving seats, and water explosions.

Please refer to the Yas Waterworld official website for more information on rides in the waterpark.

Yas Waterworld tickets

Yas Waterworld is situated on Yas Island, which boasts four theme parks, including Ferrari World, SeaWorld, and Warner Bros. There are four booking categories available, each offering access to varying numbers of these parks:

Single day ticket

The Single Day ticket is specifically designed for those seeking access to Yas Waterworld for a single day.

The gate price for a Single Day ticket is AED 325 (S$118.56). However, when purchased online, you can save 10 percent, obtaining tickets for AED 295 for adults and AED 225 for kids (height less than 110 centimeters).

By purchasing this ticket, you gain access to:

thrilling rides and immersive experiences

numerous snack and meal options throughout the park

complimentary shuttle bus services and free parking

You can find out more about the Single Day ticket here.

2 Park ticket

The 2 Park ticket allows access to two parks within the Yas Waterworld. Within 14 days of your visit to the waterpark, you can explore another theme park among the remaining three on Yas Island.

The price for a 2-park ticket is AED 475 per person.

By purchasing this ticket, you gain access to:

discounted prices for each park ticket compared to Single Day tickets

access to all rides and attractions at your two chosen Yas Theme Parks, excluding those that require separate payment

an array of dining and shopping options available at each park

complimentary shuttle bus service and free parking

You can find out more about the 2 Park ticket here.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CriLmGwRXdm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

3 Park ticket

The 3 Park ticket offers an ultimate theme park experience, giving access for 14 days across all Yas Theme Parks of your choice.

The price for a 3 Park ticket is AED 575.

By purchasing this ticket, you gain access to:

discounted prices for each park ticket compared to Single Day tickets

access to all rides and attractions at your two chosen Yas Theme Parks, excluding those that require separate payment

an array of dining and shopping options available at each park

complimentary shuttle bus service and free parking

You can find out more about the 3 Park ticket here.

4 Park ticket

The 4 Park ticket gives you access for 14 days across all Yas theme parks, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. With this ticket, you can visit four theme parks or visit the same theme park up to four times.

The price for a 4 Park ticket is AED 675.

By purchasing this ticket, you gain access to:

discounted prices for each park ticket compared to Single Day tickets

access to all rides and attractions at your two chosen Yas Theme Parks, excluding those that require separate payment

an array of dining and shopping options available at each park

complimentary shuttle bus service and free parking

You can find out more about the 4 Park ticket here.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CqDCjftNMIs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Yas Waterworld annual pass

There are three annual pass categories offered for Yas Island theme parks, granting year-round access to any of the four theme parks, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi:

Silver Yas annual pass - AED 1295

Gold Yas annual pass - AED 1495

Diamond Yas annual pass - AED 3195

The perks and regulations of each pass are subject to change. Please visit the Yas Waterworld official website for the most current updates on these annual passes and their benefits.

ALSO READ: Wow to Palau: Explore this eco-friendly paradise on your next getaway

This article was first published in Wego.