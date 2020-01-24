The Year of the Pig was supposed to be s**t for me. Here's how I found it to be

I'm not much of a believer in Chinese astrology. Tell me that I'm intuitive and reticent - apparently the traits of the snake, my zodiac animal - and I'll readily agree, but I'm pretty sure I also embody traits that correspond to the other animals in the cycle.

However, in the interest of being "explorative", I thought I'd find out how the past year was supposed to be for me, and if there are any accuracies - coincidental or otherwise.

Way Fengshui very kindly shared their forecast for the snake in the Year of the Pig (which ends on Jan 24, 2020, because if you haven't been paying attention, we're moving into the Year of the Rat) and I wasn't quite sure what to think at first glance.

According to them, the luck ranking of the snake for the Year of the Pig was 10 out of 12. And I do find the past year to be pretty sh*t.

But lest I start lamenting about the things that keep me up at night, allow me to compare the forecast against my experiences over the past year as objectively as I can.

1. WEALTH (1/5 STAR)

"You'll be affected by the Major Wealth Loss Star and are likely to suffer significant monetary losses. Avoid impulse buys or risky investments and err on the side of conservatism. Some legal hassles may also surface, but they can be readily solved through monetary means."

You know the Roll Safe meme where the dude goes: "You can't be broke if you have no money"? It pretty much sums up my take on my wealth (or lackthere of) the past year. I mean, the more we have, the more we stand to lose, and I just didn't have enough to have suffered "significant losses".

But while I often gave into impulse buys (i.e. buying clothes that closely resemble the sets I already have in my closet), I'm not actually broke and didn't run into any financial trouble though I failed to err on the side of conservatism. Given how careless I can be with money, I must say I've had a pretty good year in terms of wealth.

2. ROMANCE (1/5 STAR)

"The appearance of the Major Wealth Loss Star is likely to make you spend irrationally in your relationship, and you ought to remind yourself that love should not be based on money. Frequent overseas trips will reduce the amount of time you have for your partner, so you may have to put in extra effort to maintain your relationship. Disagreements between married couples are more prevalent this year, which means open communication is crucial."