Yes, Vitamin D is super important & you aren't getting enough

With our long working hours spent mainly in office buildings, and our propensity to slather on sunscreen, it’s actually not really surprising that we’re vitamin D deficient, if you really think about it.

“Despite their high level of sunshine, the proportion of Singaporeans with low vitamin D level is similar to what could be observed around the world,” he continues. “We can consider that more than 60 per cent of the general population do not have an optimal level of vitamin D and that this proportion increases with age.”

“Most of the international guidelines suggest that infants and all subjects aged 65 years or older should receive a supplementation with vitamin D,” says Prof Bruyere. “For the rest of the population and more particularly in patients with diseases (e.g. cancer, high cardiovascular risk, endocrine or immunologic disorders), it should be a discussion between the patient and the medical doctor.”

According to Prof Bruyere, groups most vulnerable to developing vitamin D deficiency are those who have low sun exposure (these may be people who work long hours indoors or who smother themselves in sunscreen), those who have a high body mass index, the frail elderly, those who eating little fish or have a major disorder impacting vitamin D absorption.