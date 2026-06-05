Spot installations of local artist Yip Yew Chong's iconic grumpy cat at this hotel exhibition

Love Yip Yew Chong's famous Grumpy Cat? You'll soon be able to enjoy more of the cranky-looking furball.

From June 16 to Aug 30, Yew Chong will present a complimentary art exhibition at The Fullerton Hotel's East Garden Gallery called Adventures of Grumpy Cat, shared a press release on June 4.

The exhibition features 30 original paintings that follow Grumpy Cat through a series of everyday and imaginative adventures. It is set to be the local artist's most whimsical and light-hearted installation to date.

In an Instagram post on May 16, Yew Chong shared that despite this being his fourth solo show, it is Grumpy Cat's first show, and he plans to make it a "goofy" one.

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Speaking in the voice of Grumpy Cat, Yew Chong wrote: "YC first painted me in 2022. Over the years, he painted me many times and placed me in various places, including MRT stations and overseas.

"He painted me often grumpy but at rare times, smiling. And since he has never given me a name, everyone just calls me 'grumpy cat'. Anyway, I am happy at all times!"

Spot the grumpy kitties

Upon entering The Fullerton Building via the South Plaza, visitors will be greeted by a large 2.2-metre-tall Grumpy Cat installation.

There will also be additional cat installations around the property, extending the experience beyond the gallery.

Visitors are invited to pose for photos with Grumpy Cat at various interactive photo spots at the East Garden Gallery. One highlight is the 'Grumpitiam', inspired by Singapore's coffee shops.

The 30 original paintings on display depict Grumpy Cat doing a variety of things Singaporeans are familiar with, including enjoying local hawker fare such as laksa and chili crab, wandering through familiar neighbourhoods, and hanging out with the Merlion.

For a more hands-on experience, visitors can check out the dedicated colouring corner where specially designed templates and materials will be provided to help them create their own interpretations of Grumpy Cat. Do note that the colouring corner will only be available from June 24 to 26 from 1pm to 4pm.

There will also be a live painting session by Yew Chong, where the artist will paint a new Grumpy Cat artwork inspired by the hotel and its waterfront surroundings. This will happen on July 18 from 2pm to 5pm.

If you want to take home a piece of Grumpy Cat, you can check out the curated range of limited-edition merchandise, including ceramic plates featuring popular Grumpy Cat designs and collectible cards inspired by the exhibition. These will be available at The Fullerton Shop.

To celebrate National Day, guests staying at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore throughout

August will also receive an exclusive Kueh Lapis Grumpy Cat medallion pin as a special keepsake.

"I created this cat as a cutout a few years ago to add a character to a roving exhibition," said Yew Chong. "People loved it and started calling it ‘Grumpy Cat,’ even though I never officially named it.

"While it may look grumpy, it is actually enjoying every moment. This exhibition is meant to be playful, fun and a little goofy. I hope visitors will come in, take their time and simply enjoy the experience."

Address: East Garden Gallery, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

Opening hours: June 16 to Aug 30, 10am to 9pm

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