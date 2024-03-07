Yishun to get 10k new homes; Gillman Barracks to be a residential area

In a significant announcement that underscores Singapore's ongoing commitment to meet the rising demand for residential spaces, National Development Minister Desmond Lee has unveiled plans to introduce 10,000 new homes in Yishun, alongside exploring the potential for residential development at the historic Gillman Barracks.

This initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to enhance the housing landscape and ensure market stability in the face of increasing needs.

Expanding Yishun's residential landscape

Chencharu, a new estate in Yishun

Chencharu is a new estate situated close to the bustling Khatib MRT station. With plans to construct 10,000 homes, of which at least 80 per cent will be public housing, Chencharu represents a significant boost to Yishun's residential offerings. This initiative aims to provide affordable and high-quality housing for many Singaporeans and their families.

The first wave of housing

The first phase of the extensive construction plan will involve the release of a Build-to-Order (BTO) project in June. This project will include 1,200 units that range from two-room Flexi to five-room flats. It marks the start of a gradual development strategy that aims to enhance the Yishun area with new housing and community facilities over time.

Additional amenities and infrastructure

Besides housing, Chencharu will benefit from new recreational, commercial, and community facilities, augmenting the existing amenities at Khatib Central and HomeTeam NS Khatib. These developments aim to create dynamic communities where residents can thrive, not just build homes.

Gillman Barrack's transformation

Potential residential neighbourhood

The Gillman Barracks is a well-known arts and lifestyle enclave that the government has set its sights on transforming into a new residential neighbourhood.

This development will feature a mix of private and public housing, with a focus on integrating public spaces and amenities to create a holistic living environment. The government's vision is ambitious and aims to provide a unique and well-rounded community for residents.

Studies and planning

To ensure that the new neighbourhood is integrated with care, environmental and heritage studies will be conducted in the second quarter of this year. These studies will focus on preserving the area's distinctive character while accommodating modern residential requirements. This highlights the government's dedication towards sustainable and sensitive development practices.

Heritage and modern living

The planned redevelopment of Gillman Barracks serves as an example of Singapore's expertise in combining historical charm with modern living standards. The objective of this development plan is to offer residents convenient access to parks and leisure centres, thereby improving the quality of life for future generations.

Housing market trends and government response

Stabilising the housing market

The government has recently given an update on the housing market, in light of the housing developments in Yishun and Gillman Barracks. The update reveals that the market is expected to continue stabilising until 2024.

The government launched over 67,000 flats towards the target of 100,000 new flats by 2025. This move is intended to address the housing supply and demand imbalance that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated.

Addressing market dynamics

The article discusses the moderation in HDB resale prices and the private residential market, highlighting the government's balanced approach to managing housing affordability and availability.

These measures demonstrate the government's proactive stance in ensuring that the housing market can respond to the needs of Singaporeans, even during economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

Conclusion

The announcement of new housing developments in Yishun and the potential residential conversion of Gillman Barracks will impact Singapore's housing future.

These initiatives represent a comprehensive strategy to improve living spaces, community infrastructure, and market stability, ensuring Singaporeans can access various housing options that meet their needs.

Developments that foster sustainable and vibrant communities are crucial for the city-state's growth and future generations.

