Yishun to get new bus depot by 2029

Commuters in the northern region of Singapore can expect a new bus depot in Yishun Avenue 8, by 2029. On Feb 2, 2024, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) called for a tender to construct a multi-storey bus depot on the site next to heavy vehicle carpark opposite Yishun Industrial Park.

According to LTA, the new depot will have the capacity to house 500 buses. It will comprise a four-storey main building, multi-storey quarters for transport workers, and other buildings serving ancillary functions.

Apart from daily bus operations, the main depot building will contain facilities for bus repair and maintenance, bus parking and electric bus charging. The roof of the depot will be fitted with solar panels.

The plot of land is about 5.6 hectares and was previously home to a foreign worker dormitory, which was vacated in 2019 for the siting of transport facilities. Construction of the new depot is expected to start this year and conclude in 2029.

This is the third new bus depot that LTA plans to build by 2029, alongside another two to be constructed in Pasir Panjang and Lorong Halus. The depots in Sengkang West and Gali Batu are due for completion this year, whereas the one in East Coast is slated to be ready in 2025. Kim Chuan and Tengah will also be getting new bus depots very soon, as they are respectively slated for completion in 2025 and 2026.

The new bus depots will support bus operations island-wide as the bus fleet continues to grow and are renewed with cleaner-energy vehicles by 2040. At present, there are 14 bus depots and bus parks in operation.

ALSO READ: Shelving of SimplyGo plan: Observers say LTA was unprepared, LTA says trial was positive

This article was first published in sgCarMart.