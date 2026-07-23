From bikes to Beyblades and beats: Former bicycle lot in Yishun is now a youth hub

If you've ever stopped by Yishun MRT station, you may have noticed a bicycle parking lot near exit B. For years, it sat as an underutilised facility.

The area has been given a new lease of life, now functioning as a vibrant multi-purpose community space designed to host and support resident-led activities and youth-focused programmes.

The Outdoor Youth Space was officially launched on July 18 at the Vibes @ Central festival, organised by PA Nee Soon Central Grassroots Organisations (GROs) Youth Network. The event had brought together some 500 youths from all over Singapore in a celebration featuring music, games and food.

Also present at the event was Nee Soon GRC MP Goh Hanyan, who serves as Adviser to Nee Soon GRC GROs.

She shared her hopes for space to serve as a vibrant platform for young people to exercise their creativity and co-create community experiences.

A new third space for residents and youth

Residents will soon be able to book the Outdoor Youth Space through an online booking portal, which allows them to organise events and activate the venue for the benefit of the wider community.

The inaugural festival had a fun mix of youth-centric creative workshops. Participants enjoyed activities such as figurine building, iron-on patch customisation and tea crafting, alongside more competitive segments such as a Beyblade competition and mahjong.

The space was also livened up by music. The lineup featured local artiste Jeff Ng, Deejay performances by DJ Noisyboy and DJ KeeSiao, as well as performances by the Chung Cheng High School Yishun band.

To round out the social atmosphere, attendees were treated to a variety of refreshments, including matcha, artisan coffee, and freshly made s'mores.

Fostering local collaboration and community bonds

Leong Mun Kit, Chairperson of the Nee Soon Central Youth Network, highlighted how the venue could play an integral role in fostering collaboration and social cohesion, especially given the scarcity of communal youth spaces. With that, he hopes for the space to become "a vibrant space where youths connect, collaborate, and build a strong, inclusive community."

Goh Hanyan echoed these sentiments, expressing her excitement for youths to have a dedicated community venue in which they can co-create experiences, build and fill with their unique energy.

Located next to Yishun MRT station, the new Outdoor Youth Space provides a highly accessible 8,000-square-foot venue designed to support youth initiatives and foster social cohesion.

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kimi.ang@asiaone.com