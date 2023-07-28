Is Yishun strange or just misjudged? I explored the neighbourhood for a day and here's my verdict

When it comes to neighbourhoods with a notorious reputation in Singapore, Yishun probably takes the crown with its share of public disputes and uncanny sightings.

As a Westie, my curiosity about Yishun has finally gotten the best of me, so I decided to experience the neighbourhood for myself.

I ventured into the residential areas and chatted with some residents to find out their favourite hangout spots or hidden gems in the area.

From checking out food haunts to peculiar shops, I set out to uncover the answer to the question: is Yishun as strange as some people perceive it to be, or is there a hidden charm behind this misjudged neighbourhood?

1. Pak Mandor Nasi Lemak

I started off my day by heading to a well-known food haunt among Yishun residents.

Tucked in an unassuming coffee shop, Pak Mandor Nasi Lemak was hard to miss as it was the only store with a snaking queue.

With a history of more than 20 years, this place was highly recommended because of its value for money and the fact that its plate of nasi lemak comes with a distinctive serving of green-coloured rice – which the owner says is made from blended pandan leaves.

For just $3.50, you get a generous portion of fluffy coconut rice, a chicken wing, fish, omelette, cucumber, anchovies, peanuts and sambal chilli. If you're not a fan of fish, you can choose to swap it for a hotdog, fish cake or begedil (potato patty).

I met a resident, Azmi, who was there with his family, and he shared how he visits the shop at least once a week, sometimes even twice. The 43-year-old says the standouts are the crispy chicken wing and sambal, which is on the sweeter side.

Of course, I couldn't leave without having a taste myself. While the sambal and rice were the undeniable stars, all the ingredients well exceeded my expectations. Now, I can understand why there was such a long queue at the shop.

Address: 645 Yishun Street 61, #01-320, Singapore 760645

Opening hours: 7.30am - 1pm (closed on Fridays)

2. Ah Huat Mee Hoon Kueh

My belly may be half-filled, but the culinary adventure had only just begun. My next stop was a handmade-noodle store with a few decades of history.

I'm a sucker for springy noodles so I was all ears when Hui Jun, a resident of about five years, recommended this place to me. The 36-year-old, who frequents the store at least once a week, says the bowl of handmade noodles with prawns is a must-try.

I was pleasantly surprised by the natural sweetness of the soup, thanks to the fresh, juicy prawns. Apart from that, the bowl came chock full of other ingredients such as minced meat, an egg, vegetables and anchovies.

The highlight was no doubt the soft and silky hand-torn noodles, which ticked all the boxes in my ideal bowl of mee hoon kueh.

Address: Yishun Ave 4, #01-01, Blk 675, Singapore 760675

Opening hours: 8am - 8.30pm (daily)

3. Little Pets Kingdom

As I was making my way to the other side of the neighbourhood, some residents suggested I check out a pet shop called Little Pets Kingdom.

Since 2001, the store has been a one-stop shop for all things pet-related. Not only can you buy a rabbit, hamster, guinea pig or other cute animals, but the store also sells a range of pet products and accessories, and offers pet-grooming services.

The owner, He Jun, shared that his customers come from all over Singapore and boast a diverse mix of young and old.

I was impressed by the range of accessories in the store, including cages of all shapes and sizes, and absolutely adored the energetic and curious-looking animals.

Address: 928 Yishun Central 1, #01-139 / 141 / 145 & 147, Singapore 760928

Opening hours: 11am - 6pm (weekdays), 10am - 6pm (weekends)

4. Moin Moin Gelato

Just a stone's throw away from Little Pets Kingdom is a cosy cafe called Moin Moin Gelato.

Polytechnic student, Charlize, 19, who has been there four times, strongly recommended the waffles with ice cream, specifically the Osmanthus Lychee flavour. I opted for the Strawberry Biscoff too, as it seemed like an interesting blend of the two flavours.

The waffles were thick and fluffy, yet still maintained a crispy, buttery exterior. Paired with the creamy homemade gelato, it was the perfect treat on a sunny afternoon. I also tried other interesting flavours, such as Tie Guan Yin with Peach Compote and Pu Er Goji Berries, that sounded too compelling to be missed.

As a tea lover, the owner Patrick wanted to bring out its appeal through these unique tea-infused ice cream flavours. I was especially impressed by how the flavours complement one another without losing the natural, earthy aroma of the tea.

The store also pays homage to healthcare professionals in Singapore, with healthcare workers enjoying a 10 per cent discount when they show their pass or don their uniform.

Looking to drop by soon? This National Day, Moin Moin Gelato will be holding a 58 per cent storewide discount for the first 58 customers, so there's no better time. The promotion applies to dine-in customers only.

Address: 930 Yishun Central 1, #01-125, Singapore 760930

Opening hours: 2pm - 10pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays), 2pm - 12am (Fridays), 12pm - 12am (weekends)

5. Hao Bang General Wholesale Trading

I've always had a soft spot for old-school bakeries. Beneath their unembellished appearance, they serve up delicious hand-crafted bakes with a slice of nostalgia.

When I first walked into Hao Bang General Wholesale Trading, a stack of floss bread – each around the size of an eight-inch cake – caught my eye.

As one of the bakery's most popular creations, each bread is stuffed with layers of different ingredients such as egg, ham or cheese, and topped with a generous amount of chicken floss. This savoury goodness is then cut into slices for easy consumption or sharing.

The bakery offers many variants of floss bread, starting from $5.80 for the ones with only egg. I went all out and got the $15 variant that came with all the ingredients – barbecue chicken, ham, cheese and egg.

My first bite was an instant flavour explosion. It was a clever blend of sweet and savoury, with the fragrant chicken floss adding another dimension to the bread. Needless to say, I had seconds and will be back for more.

If you're keen to taste this for yourself, make sure to head down early as our intel tells us there are limited supplies each day.

Address: Yishun Central 1, #01-241, Blk 925, Singapore 760925

Opening hours: 8am - 9.30pm (daily)

6. Sincere Fishing Tackles

My final stop was an all-in-one place to get your fishing essentials. The store, which has been around for some 20 years, is probably no stranger to fishing enthusiasts.

According to the owner's daughter who was manning the store, Sincere Fishing Tackles is one of the few dealers in Singapore with official partnerships with Shimano – a Japanese manufacturer of fishing equipment.

I'm no fishing expert, but I found myself fascinated by the range of accessories they had. Rods, reels, hooks, sinkers – you name it and they have it. There was even a tank selling live bait!

Fishing hobbyist or not, I'd say it's worth paying this unique shop a visit.

Address: 744 Yishun Street 72, #01-187, Singapore 760744

Opening hours: 8.30am - 9pm (Mondays - Thursdays), 8.30am - 11pm (Fridays), 6am - 11pm (Saturdays), 6am - 9pm (Sundays)

Having spent an entire day at the heart of Yishun, I have emerged with a bursting belly and satisfaction from all the hidden gems unearthed today.

While I was drawn to this place because of its strange reputation, I thoroughly enjoyed my time here.

From old-school bakeries and eateries to quirky stores, there are many reasons for me to make return trips. I know I'll be dreaming about Hao Bang's chicken floss bread for nights to come, and sharing about Little Pets Kingdom with all my animal-lover friends.

Intrigued by what Yishun has to offer? Come check out the neighbourhood for yourself and it may just become your new favourite heartland haunt.

