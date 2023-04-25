From Yishun to West Coast: Prawning at Orto opens at new location, also offers zi char

It was only last August that people were up in arms about the closure of Orto leisure park and Kampung Kampus in Yishun.

The lease was set to expire, and they'd have to move out of their premises by mid-2023.

The leisure park was known to be a destination for lovers of prawning.

But prawning enthusiasts can rejoice. Last Friday (April 21), Prawning at Orto shared on Facebook that it has found a new home in the west.

"We celebrate the Grand Opening of Prawning at Orto West Coast tonight," the post read.

We celebrate the Grand Opening of Prawning at Orto West Coast tonight! Good news fellow Prawning mates, we have released... Posted by Prawning at ORTO on Friday, April 21, 2023

Baits and rods are provided so all you have to do is head down and start prawning.

According to its website, an hour of freshwater prawning will cost $20 while three hours would be $38.

If you're going as a duo, you should go for the $108 package of two rods for 10 hours.

Located at 27 West Coast Highway, Prawning at Orto is not only for those who find a thrill in catching prawns.

You get to eat them too. Electric grills are available at the premises so you can grill the prawns you've caught and at no extra cost.

Prawning, zi char and football

88 Seafood, a zi char restaurant, is there as well, and the chefs can also cook the prawns you catch.

The TikTok video mentioned how the location also screens live football matches.

Given that this place opens till late, you can prawn and chill while watching Arsenal clinch the Premier League title in the coming weeks.

If you don't live in the west, there are options around the island for prawning.

Those in Punggol can head to Hai Bin Prawning, while Fish@Bugis+ might be the place if you prefer a more central location.

