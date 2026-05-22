Froyo in the West: Yo-Chi opens second outlet at The Star Vista

Froyo fans living in the West, you won't have to travel all the way to town for a taste of Yo-Chi soon.

The popular Australian frozen yoghurt store is opening its second outlet in Singapore at The Star Vista on Saturday (May 23).

According to Yo-Chi, the new outlet is designed to encourage "gathering, social moments and everyday happiness".

Flavours on Yo-Chi Singapore's menu include signatures such as the Signature Tart, Salted Butterscotch, Classic Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry Cream and Acai — which are available all-year-round.

A rotating seasonal menu is also available, which currently includes Cookies and Cream, Coconut, Matcha and Mango.

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The opening of the second outlet also marks the launch of Yo-Chi Singapore's very first Greek Style Yoghurt as a 500ml take-home tub.

"We've been overwhelmed by the incredible support of Yo-Chi so far," said Amy Bell, co-owner of Yo-Chi Singapore.

"The opening of our second location at The Star Vista is an exciting step for us, as we continue introducing more guests to the Yo-Chi experience. That includes everything from the yoghurt and toppings to the atmosphere and sense of community that comes with it."

The new outlet will also feature a Yo-Chi Bear and in-venue mural painted by local artists such as Ripple Root, as Amy embraces arts and culture.

Founded in Melbourne in 2012, the frozen yoghurt brand made its Singapore debut in August 2025.

Yo-Chi is known for its "build-your-own-yoghurt" concept, where diners can customise their orders with a variety of toppings including fresh fruit, sauces, crunchy textures, sweet treats and seasonal premium ingredients known as "Special-Chi" toppings.

Address: 1 Vista Exchange Green, #B1-12, Singapore 138617

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10am to 11pm (Thursday), 10am to 1am (Friday and Saturday), 10am to 11.30pm (Sunday)

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carol.ong@asiaone.com