Yoga classes in Singapore: Best studios to sweat, meditate and flow your way to zen

Yoga's popularity has surely endured the flux and flow of fitness trends, and for good reason too.

Whereas Pilates, martial arts, and good ol' gymming is all about toning up, yoga strengthens and heals both your mind and body.

Getting aches and anxiety from your daily grind? A spot of hot yoga or power flow class is the holistic tonic you need.

If you're wondering where to unroll your mat, don't stress.

We've rounded up some of Singapore's best boutique yoga studios - studios that boast the elusive harmony of personalised classes, amazing facilities, and interesting techniques - so you can get your flow on!

JAL YOGA

Named after the Hindi word for "water", Jal Yoga wants to help you channel your body's fluidity to achieve calm strength and self-transformation.

With five outlets islandwide, look out for over 30 styles of yoga for every kind of need, from Aerial Yoga to Runner's Yoga.

Need some heat to ease your muscles but can't stand the traditional and sweaty Hot Yoga?

Check out Jal's unique specialty Infrared Heat Yoga, the first of its kind in Singapore - featuring infrared panels that deliver therapeutic warmth directly to your skin and muscles from the inside.

Pricing: Unlimited membership packages begin from $125/month, with first trial class free of charge. Check out class schedules here.

Jal Yoga has five outlets across Singapore, in Alexandra, Upper Bukit Timah, Katong, Upper Thomson, and Woodlands.

THE YOGA SCHOOL

Get an eyeful of the city's magnificent skyline while practising your asanas at The Yoga School.

High up above on the 39th floor of OCBC Centre, this serene haven boasts full-length windows and a palette of pale tones - all the better for soothing your frazzled mind.

More unusual options here include Universal Yoga in the western science-inspired tradition of Andrey Lappa, and deep relaxation technique Yoga Nidra.

And with luxuriously soft Ploh towels and personalised toiletries provided free of charge, what more pampering could we want?

Pricing: $38 per class, or $280 for 10 classes. Check out class schedules here.

The Yoga School is located at 65 Chulia Street, #39-01, OCBC Centre, Singapore 049513, p +65 6532 8228.

KATE PORTER YOGA

This friendly studio is all about offering yoga for Normal People, whether you be young or old, bendy or less flexible.

From Yin-Yoga to Myo-Yoga, Kate Porter offers a wide range of classes to suit all levels and timings.

Our go-to is the Restorative Yoga class, which focuses on stretching out all the aches and pains we've picked up over the week.