From yoga instructors to hawker stewards: The teachers you won't find in a typical classroom

When we think of teachers, the first people that come to mind are educators in institutions like primary schools, polytechnics and universities.

But teachers aren't only found in the classrooms of a school — they can be found in other places around us.

From pet trainers to veteran hawkers guiding younger generations, here are the 'teachers' we should also celebrate as we mark Teachers' Day today (Sept 5).

Camp facilitators

If you've attended a camp, whether it be an adventure, team building or church camp, you would probably have been allocated to a team that is led by a camp facilitator.

These leaders not only give instructions and lead their respective groups, but are also responsible for teaching their teammates valuable skills and lessons.

For instance, adventure camp facilitators would need to teach their teammates how to perform certain activities.

Apart from demonstrating to them how the activity works, they also need to educate them on safety rules.

Diving instructors

Diving is a pretty dangerous sport and it is a diving instructor's job to ensure that their students carry it out safely.

Apart from having to care for their students, instructors have to teach them diving theory, diving techniques, safety procedures, and marine conservation. They also have the responsibility of assessing the competence of the divers under them.

To be qualified to do so, instructors in Singapore have to complete specific certifications, training courses and evaluations.

Fitness instructors

Yes, the instructors who guide you during your spin, yoga and boxing classes are teachers too.

They're responsible for preparing lesson plans, correcting their students' form, and ensuring that their students perform activities safely.

These instructors are also the ones who teach their class new moves and new ways to do the sport.

For example, yoga instructors guide students through physical postures, breathing exercises and meditation techniques. Boxing instructors teach attendees proper stance, footwork, punching techniques, defensive manoeuvres and ring generalship.

Veteran hawkers

Our hawkers don't just dish out delicious food for us —some are also teaching our next generation of cooks.

Hawkers, especially the older ones with decades of experience under their belt, are the best people to pass on recipes and cooking skills to aspiring chefs.

Apart from that, they can teach our future generation of hawkers the skills and knowledge of how to run an F&B business in Singapore.

There's even a Hawkers Succession Scheme, which aims to help veteran hawkers who are intending to retire but are unable to a successors to pass down their skills and recipes to.

Parents

Parents will always be one of the most important teachers, especially during the first few years of a child's life.

They not only help their kids with school work, they shape their child's worldview and teach them invaluable life lessons.

Children also look up to their parents and at times mimic their behaviours, so it is a parent's duty to teach them well and set a good example.

Animal trainers

Humans aren't the only ones that are able to be taught — so can animals.

While it isn't necessary for animals to go to school, some pet owners may want to do so to improve their pet's overall well-being, obedience and behaviour.

For instance, owners with pets exhibiting behaviours like aggression or anxiety may seek help from a trainer to help their pets overcome their fears.

There are also animal trainers that focus on teaching service animals like guide dogs, therapy animals, or search and rescue animals.

Religious leaders

In every religious institution, there are leaders who help guide their followers through their spiritual journey.

These leaders not only educate their communities on religious scriptures and doctrines, but also help to foster a sense of community.

For instance, in churches, pastors, elders and bishops provide guidance, depending on the church's structure.

For religions like Islam, religious leaders, also known as imams, lead prayers, deliver sermons and provide moral guidance.

