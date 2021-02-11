Be inspired by these 5 entrepreneurs from Shanghai who turned their passions into reality

Many people fantasise about turning a passion into a business, but this is something easier said than done.

Yong Liu 2020 is a series based on the cultural creative industry in Shanghai which shows that it is possible for that dream to become a reality. Here, five different individuals from varying backgrounds share the story behind their businesses and the inspirations behind them.

Photoshop made easy

A user-friendly photo and video platform that even boomers can use without any prior creative experience? This app aims to make that possible.

Cai Tianyi is the founder and CEO of Makaron, an app which hopes to become China's own Adobe Photoshop. Using AI technology, regular people can turn their creative ideas into something physical, even if they have zero experience with similar platforms.

An artist's dream

While art galleries are fun to look at, organising one from scratch is no easy task.

Hoping to liven up the art scene in Shanghai is Yu Qinrun, also known as Du Du. The London University of Arts graduate has been setting up composite arts spaces with her friends since 2017, which have attracted people from all age groups.

Over the years, they've held multiple art exhibitions, including a virtual one that had been done up on the popular Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing.

Understanding solar terms

Are the 24 solar terms from the Gregorian calendar or the Lunar calendar?

That's what founder of Jie Qi Bao Bei, Li Xiang, hopes children will eventually learn when engaging with the songs, interactive books and physical workshops that his company has created.

After an unfortunate incident that occurred when his wife was pregnant, he became bent on doing something for Chinese culture and relationships between parents and children.

Elevating museum experiences

Inspired by online live streaming, Ethan Tang, founder of LWA Brand Management, hopes to further stimulate the senses of museum enthusiasts with live streaming courses.

LWA went on to collaborate with five of France's top museums — Louvre Museum, Orsay Museum, Pompidou Centre, Army Museum (Paris) and National Museum of National History (Paris) — and managed the exhibit for Beethoven's 250th anniversary.

Appreciating the arts from young

To allow children to appreciate theatrical plays, Chen Jizhe founded Xiao Bu Dian Da Shi Jie, an international team that is dedicated to the introduction, distribution and production of high-quality children shows from overseas.

One perk of her job is the chance to stand at the side of the stage to watch the kids' reactions to the show, which brings her great joy. She hopes that even when she grows old, she will still be able to remain in the industry.

This article is brought to you in collaboration with Yicai.

