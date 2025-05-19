'You asked, we listened': Don Don Donki brings back plastic bags

Plastic bags are making a comeback at Don Don Donki.

The Japanese discount chain stopped selling them in Singapore last October as part of its plans to improve sustainability efforts.

But seven months on, it's doing a U-turn.

In a Facebook post shared earlier today (May 19), Don Don Donki announced: "You asked, we listened. Plastic bags are back."

The plastic bags, available starting May 19, will be sold for 5 cents each and Don Don Donki noted that the decision was made to "better support our customers' needs".

However, unlike your typical plastic bags, these new ones are biodegradable.

"These eco-friendly bags are specially designed to break down naturally over time, helping to reduce long-term impact," the brand said.

Prior to its decision to discontinue selling plastic bags, Don Don Donki had charged 10 cents per plastic bag from November 2021, in conjunction with the National Environment Agency's Say YES to Waste Less campaign. Since July 2023, it charged five cents per plastic bag.

Despite the reversal, Don Don Donki affirmed that sustainability remains a priority and the chain continues to encourage customers to bring their own bags whenever possible.

Reaction to the move has been mixed, with some netizens applauding Don Don Donki for its "good intentions" while others questioned the overall effectiveness of such an initiative.

