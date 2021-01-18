You can now buy items from Daiso online: Here are our picks to get Chinese New Year-ready

Who isn't familiar with Daiso, the $2 Japanese discount store-paradise for many of us thrifty Singaporeans?

Up until recently, we could only shop at their physical stores, and they currently have 24 outlets scattered across the island. However, from today onwards, we can visit their online store to get some cheap retail therapy.

Daiso first announced the news on their Facebook and Instagram pages today (Jan 18).

A minimum purchase of five items is required for delivery — only available within Singapore — and there is also a basic delivery fee of $5, but this will differ according to the weight of your items.

Currently, not all their items are available online; for now, there are 430 products in over 25 categories that you can browse through.

We are excited to inform you that DAISO Singapore have now launched our official online store. We are always looking... Posted by DAISO Singapore on Sunday, January 17, 2021

This comes just in time for Chinese New Year, and we can now shop for necessities online without having to lug ourselves down to a physical store. For some inspiration, here are some things that you can consider carting out for your new year preparations.

Adhesive Ear Clean Stick Black

PHOTO: Daiso Japan

Chinese New Year is a great time to catch up on all the gossip, and to do that, you need a pair of ears that are free of any form of gunk.

To achieve that, you can get the Adhesive Ear Clean Stick Black which you can use to clean out your ears. The tips are ridged, which helps to catch onto more dirt and grime, promising an effective ear-cleaning session.

Eyelid Tape

PHOTO: Daiso Japan

For our single eyelid friends who want to make your eyes look a bit bigger in all those OOTD pictures for the gram, you can consider trying this eyelid tape from Daiso.

All you need to do is stick one strip of tape on the centre of your eyelid and use the provided prongs to push the skin inwards to make your eyelids stick together, forming the illusion of a double eyelid. The kit comes with multiple strips of tape, which is great for trial-and-error as well as multiple days of house visitations.

Nose Strips

PHOTO: Daiso Japan

Clean pores are crucial for flawless looking skin, which many of us want to have when we visit people whom we have not seen for a very long time.

Eliminate the blackheads and gunk with these Nose Strips from Daiso which come in a pack of four. All you need to do is ensure that your face is clean before sticking the pore strip onto your dampened nose. After 10 to 15 minutes, slowly peel off the strip to reveal a cleaner nose.

Clip Type Curl Kit

PHOTO: Daiso Japan

If your hair is looking a little flat and you want to give it some volume before your next house visit, the Clip Type Curl Kit is the solution to help liven it up.

Each set comes with five curlers and five clips which is enough to do up multiple curls around your hair. You can also blow dry your hair with some heat to make the curls stay longer.

Black Bow Tie

PHOTO: Daiso Japan

Want to jazz up your outfit? For just $2, you can get yourself a bow tie to smarten up your look.

The bow tie has a clip at the back, making it easy to put on. If you have pets, you can even put this on them so they look Chinese New Year-ready too!

Decoration Lights

PHOTO: Daiso Japan

Get a dull room all warm and twinkling with these fuss-free and lightweight decoration lights.

There are 10 LED lights and the cord measures 150cm, and you would require two batteries (also available on Daiso's website) to function. Depending on which you prefer, you can choose champagne gold or white.

Mini Table Tennis Net Set

PHOTO: Daiso Japan

"Do you have games on your phone?" your 10-year old cousin who comes to visit asks every year. This year, you can provide them with a $2 mini table tennis net set from Daiso for entertainment.

This set comes with a ping pong ball and a net. According to the measurements on the box, the net measures 60cm in length and 9cm in height.

Solar Powered Swinging Lucky Cat

PHOTO: Daiso Japan

What better way to ring in the new year with this beloved Japanese figurine believed to bring luck and fortune to the one who owns it?

The lucky cat, carrying a gold coin that reads 'fortune', will wave its right paw when exposed to bright lighting. Depending on the intensity of the light and the distance of the light source, the lucky cat may sway its paw at varying intensities.

GIF: Daiso Japan

