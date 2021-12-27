You can now sleep in a shipping container at Haw Par Villa if you dare

Forget the usual beaches and resorts. For a staycation experience off the beaten path, you can now spend a night near one of Singapore's oldest theme parks.

Pop-up hotel The Container Hub — formerly known as Shipping Container Hotel — has moved to new grounds at Haw Par Villa's Carpark C, and is now open for bookings.

The movable hotel shifted to Haw Par Villa in December and will be there for "at least a year", according to founder and CEO Seah Liang Chiang.

The 57-year-old also added that the location is "very private", so there's no need to worry about the hustle and bustle from the nearby attraction.

Touting itself as Singapore's first and only pop-up and sustainable hotel, The Container Hub consists of two 280-square-foot container units which have been repurposed and hooked up with plumbing and power.

PHOTO: The Container Hub

Each container (from $200 per night) comes equipped with an ensuite bathroom, air-conditioning, two queen-size beds and a kitchen.

PHOTO: The Container Hub

Guests also have the option to add an extra foldable mattress ($50 per night) and rent an electric table grill ($20).

And as an added bonus, they will enjoy 50 per cent off tickets to Haw Par Villa's Hell's Museum with each booking (U.P. $18).

Due to Covid-19 regulations, a maximum of five persons are allowed in the container, according to the hotel's website.

A check on The Container Hub's website shows that the containers are nearly fully booked for the month of December, though you can still make bookings for January and February.

Slots for subsequent months will open up in batches on the website, so keep a lookout.

The Container Hub was previously located at JTC Corporation's start-up cluster Launchpad @ one-north.

For those who miss the hotel's old location, you'll be happy to know that two brand-new containers will be launching there next month with an industrial theme, Liang Chiang confirmed.

Click here to book.

Address: 262 Pasir Panjang Rd, Carpark C, Singapore 118628

