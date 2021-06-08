You could soon be booking your taxi, restaurant, car and much more from one single app

You could soon be accessing a wide range of services from renting a car and booking a taxi and even making restaurant bookings all via one single app, thanks to ComfortDelGro.

The new mega app comes as part of land transport group ComfortDelGro's plans to bring its taxi, private bus, car rental and leasing and lifestyle businesses under a new umbrella division.

Called the Private Mobility Group, the new division will launch a mega app which is set to introduced by early next year

The new app will enable customers to select from a variety of service offerings from a single platform. This means that Taxi users will be able to rent a car for the weekend just by clicking on the 'One CDG' option on the app.

The new app will also bring together the lifestyle options like restaurant bookings that are currently available on ComfortDelGro's newly-launched Zig app.

PHOTO: ComfortDelGro

Other services, including learner driving services and medical transport are also being considered for addition into the app.

With ComfortDelGro Taxi, ComfortDelGro Bus, ComfortDelGro Rent-a-Car and Zig under its wings, the new Private Mobility Group will soon have a combined fleet size of over 12,000.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.