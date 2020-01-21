You don't have to declare your mental illness when applying for a job

Karen Fong
According to a study done by the Institute of Mental Health last year, one in seven people in Singapore has experienced a mental disorder in their lifetime.

Yet, a 2016 study showed that more than three-quarters of people with a mental health condition in Singapore did not seek any professional help—this was described as a “treatment gap”.

In 2014, a nationwide study examining mental health literacy by the Institute of Mental Health found that a majority of people believed that those with mental health issues could just get better if they wanted to.

This misconception can prevent those who need help from coming forward. But when IMH opened their Mental Health Helpline to the public in 2015, call numbers surged by 70%. So clearly there is a need to discuss this more openly.

Some of the greatest difficulties facing those with mental health issues are mistrust and fear—and these are often unfounded.

Some are afraid that they would have to declare their condition to a prospective employer if they sought treatment, and this might affect their chances of securing a job interview. This is false.

According to the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP), an employer should not ask about one’s mental health condition in a job application form.

If you come across a job application form that appears unfair or discriminatory, you can report it to TAFEP.

1. PEOPLE WITH MENTAL CONDITIONS ARE VIOLENT AND DANGEROUS

People who are mentally ill are generally no more violent than others.

They are more likely to be victims of violence than to be violent themselves. In fact, they sometimes fear contacting the outside world because they are not sure how they will be perceived.

2. PEOPLE WITH MENTAL CONDITIONS ARE POOR AND LESS INTELLIGENT

Mental conditions can affect anyone regardless of intelligence, social class or income level.

3. MENTAL CONDITIONS ARE CAUSED BY PERSONAL WEAKNESS

Experiencing a mental condition is not a character flaw. It has nothing to do with being weak or lacking will power.

4. PEOPLE WHO ARE DEPRESSED CAN SNAP OUT OF IT IF THEY TRY HARD ENOUGH

Depression has nothing to do with being lazy or weak. It can be caused by traumatic life experiences, as well as changes in brain chemistry or brain function. Proper treatment is often required in order to properly heal and recover.

5. MENTAL CONDITIONS CANNOT BE TREATED

Mental health professionals are well-equipped to provide treatment to patients with mental conditions.

Medication and other forms of psychological treatment are very effective particularly if the patient is diagnosed early.

6. PEOPLE WITH MENTAL CONDITIONS CANNOT LEAD MEANINGFUL LIVES

When properly treated, people with mental conditions can have enjoyable and fulfilling lives.

7. PEOPLE WITH MENTAL CONDITIONS ARE HOPELESS AND HAVE NOTHING TO LOOK FORWARD TO

They can still lead a normal, productive and meaningful life. Effective medical and psychological treatments, and community support are available to help them re-integrate back into the society.

8. ONCE A PERSON DEVELOPS A MENTAL CONDITION, HE OR SHE WILL ALWAYS REMAIN SICK

Studies have shown that people with mental illness can become better and even recover completely with treatment.

 Like other kinds of illnesses, the earlier the condition is diagnosed and treated, the higher the chances of recovery.

9. MENTAL ILLNESS IS SIMILAR TO MENTAL RETARDATION

These two conditions are different. Mental retardation is distinguished by the restricted intellectual functioning and difficulties which cause varying degree of difficulty with activities of daily living.

On the other hand, a mental illness alters an individual’s thinking, mood and behaviour. The intellectual functioning may or may not be affected.

10. MENTAL ILLNESS ONLY AFFECTS THE WEAK AND OLD

Mental illness can affect anyone. All age groups are vulnerable to mental illness; most of the mental patients have their onset by their second or third decade of life.

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

