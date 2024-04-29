'You don't have to eat everything': Raw octopus eggs sold at Japanese sushi bar in Singapore draw mixed reactions

We've heard of dishes like sashimi, fish roe and beef tartare being sold in Singapore eateries.

But raw octopus eggs? Not so much.

And if the idea of eating them isn't appealing, then it seems you're not the only one.

On April 12, Japanese restaurant Koji Sushi Bars, which has outlets in the CBD, shared a video on Instagram of its newly launched dish — raw octopus eggs, also known as tako tamago.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5qG2V_Sjiv/[/embed]

"Tako Tamago is a traditional and unique Japanese dish, now available at Koji Pickering," the restaurant wrote in the post, adding that the dish can be eaten on its own or as an appetiser alongside other foods.



"These raw octopus eggs offer a delicate and creamy texture, [and are] rich in protein, omega 3 and vitamin B12, contributing to a balanced and nutritious diet."

Netizens in the comments section of the restaurant's Instagram post were pretty divided over this dish, though.

Many were against the idea of eating raw octopus , with one comment saying they felt "sad looking at this".

One angry user brought up how octopus mothers go above and beyond to care for their babies: "Female octopus care for them till death and this is what you do to them?"

Another netizen simply said: "You don't have to eat everything."

There were also concerns about whether the dish was safe to eat.

On the other hand, some netizens pointed out that it was ridiculous that people were getting upset over the dish, especially when it's the norm to consume other similar seafood raw such as caviar, ikura and shishamo.

One commenter also explained the biology of octopus' and added that the mother octopus probably ended up as food as well.

AsiaOne has reached out to Koji Sushi Bar.

According to American egg specialist Sauder's Eggs, octopus eggs are edible and can be consumed either raw or cooked.

People are also beginning to substitute caviar with octopus eggs as the two have a similar texture, shared food media platform Mashed.

As sturgeons, which are the fish that produce caviar, have faced overfishing and habitat destruction, caviar prices have soared and sustainable sourcing has become a concern.

Thus, more people are turning to octopus eggs as a more sustainable alternative because they are not classed as endangered.

A study by Science Direct also revealed that the octopus population is booming.

ALSO READ: Creative or disgusting? Street hawker in China stir-fries durian with strawberries, carrots, MSG and garlic

melissateo@asiaone.com