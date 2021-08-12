You just might catch Pierre Png bartending at his new beach club-themed restaurant at Raffles City

After shuttering 3O1 Bar & Kitchen in 2020, actor Pierre Png is returning to the F&B scene with a new beach club-themed restaurant located at Raffles City, Tipsy Flamingo.

Pierre and wife Andrea De Cruz, both 47, partnered with multi-concept holding group Tipsy Collective to set up the restaurant, which will be opening its doors to the public on Aug 19.

According to Tipsy Collective co-founder Derek Ong, one of the restaurant’s signature dishes is its abalone kombu pasta.

The menu also includes a lobster and crab meat roll, which features a buttery bun, fresh lobster and crab meat, truffle mayo sauce, orange tobiko, and smoked herring caviar for extra flavour, according to 8days.

Another interesting item on the menu is the juicy bite-sized Wagyu beef cubes, which will pair perfectly with your favourite wine.

The couple aren't new to the F&B scene. Besides 3O1 Bar & Kitchen, which he co-owned with two other partners, Pierre has always had an interest in F&B and hospitality, he told the magazine.

He also bartended in his teenage years, while Andrea worked as a waitress when she was studying abroad.

“On crazy nights, I just might jump in and help out behind the bar," Pierre quipped in an Instagram video posted by Tipsy Collective on Wednesday (Aug 11). "And if I’m tipsy enough, I just might exercise my vocal cords on stage.”

Address: 01-17A Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179103