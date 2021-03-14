You may be applying your bronzers wrong - Bobbi Brown's trainer shares how to do it right

Alongside the Chanel suit, quilted purse, and little black dress, we have Coco Chanel to thank for beautifully bronzed skin. The pap snaps of Coco disembarking from a cruise in Cannes in the 1920s set a new beauty precedent that has remained aspirational ever since.

But there’s a fine line between looking sun-kissed, and well, not. For the finer points in giving your skin that glow, we turn to Bobbi Brown national education executive of Australia, Kheahni Jackson for a few tips.

Naturally sun-kissed

“A sun kissed glow makes us feel radiant and youthful, and who wouldn’t want that?” says Bobbi Brown national education executive of Australia, Kheahni Jackson.

“My number one tip is to use a skin-tone correct bronzer and apply it where the sun would naturally hit to mimic that naturally sun kissed effect.”

Hairline

Here’s how that works: take a bronzing brush or stipple brush, sweep it over your powder bronzer, tap off any excess and sweep lightly along the hairline from temple to temple. That’s precisely where the sun naturally kisses your skin.

“I like to recommend sticking with matte shades, as they are more subtle and easier to blend,” says Kheahni.

High parts of your face

So, how do you pick the perfect shade? Kheahni recommends looking at the colour on the “high” parts of your face and chest.

“Patch test two or three skin-tone correct bronzers to the chest and face, and see if it blends with your skin tone, then you will see which chased will suit you most,” she says.

“Then do a patch test on the chest to see if it blends with your skin tone. Imagine you have been on a holiday and have come home with a beautiful bronze natural glow. The colour you naturally go when tanned is what you want to achieve here.”

Cheekbones

If you’re interested in contouring, Kheahni recommends looking closely at the natural shape of your face. “We want to enhance what is already there. Look in the mirror and see where the cheek naturally starts to curve in – that’s where you want to apply bronzer to enhance your cheekbones,” she says.

“Just underneath the jaw, where the face turns into the neck, is the spot for enhancing the jawline. Make sure it’s really well blended!”

Blush and bronzer

For a really natural glow, apply a pretty pink blush on the apples of the cheeks before applying bronzer will give your skin a rosy glow. “Our cheeks naturally flush when we are happy!” says Kheahni. “By picking a colour that is already represented in the cheek, you will look natural and authentic.”

Liquid bronzer + moisturisers

Authenticity is always key with bronzing, so being too heavy-handed or wearing a shade that makes your skin tone muddy or orange is best avoided. If you have very dry skin, using a liquid bronzer can help you achieve a natural look – just add a few drops to your moisturiser.

Or you could try a buildable fake tan serum as part of your daily skincare routine, some of which even have added skincare benefits such as moisturising hyaluronic acid and antioxidant Vitamin C to fight free radicals.

Bronzing serum

“A bronzing serum helps you achieve a light facial glow that is long-lasting,” says St. Tropez tanning expert Michaella Bolder.

“After prepping the skin by exfoliating and moisturising, use 4 to 5 pumps of bronzing serum between your fingers, and blend over the face and neck area evenly. Then use a medium-sized bronzing brush to buff over the skin in circular motions to create a flawless finish.”

Don’t forget to do the same for your chest (two to three pumps) of serum should do the trick) to produce a natural result.

1-minute bronzing technique

If you’re in a rush, there’s nothing simpler than Gucci Westman’s signature technique, which instantly adds an all-over warmth: a quick sweep of bronzer across the eyelids, on the forehead, under the jaw where the neck starts, and on the cheeks in a horizontal sweeping motion.

It’s a never-fail way to quickly add definition to your face in a timeless, no-fuss fashion. We suspect Coco would approve.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.