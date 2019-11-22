You might be the biggest sabo queen of your relationship and you don't even know it

Most of us would never intentionally want to screw up a relationship.

However, we may be unaware that certain behaviours and the things we do are off-putting to a guy, and make them think twice about continuing the relationship.

Here are 8 ways that you could be damaging your relationship unknowingly.

YOU ALLOW YOUR INSECURITIES TO GET THE BETTER OF YOU

We all feel insecure from time to time. But if you let your insecurity control how you interact with your guy, it can harm your relationship.

For instance, when you’re out with your boyfriend and you notice him glancing at another woman, do you overreact and blow it out of proportion?

Josh*, a lawyer, says that his ex would pick on him whenever she caught him looking at other women: “She would get really upset with me, telling me that she wasn’t attractive enough for me and accusing me of cheating on her with other girls. She would jump to some crazy conclusions. But it’s not like I was undressing these women with my eyes or even thinking about having sex with them! I’m just a visual guy. Glancing at other women is normal for most men and in many cases, perfectly harmless. My ex-girlfriend’s reaction spoke volumes about her lack of trust in me as well as her own insecurities. After a while, her behaviour started to turn me off and caused me to fall out of love with her.”

YOU WON'T LET EVEN THE SMALLEST ISSUES GO