You might get into trouble for doing these 7 illegal things in your HDB flat

80 per cent of Singaporeans live in HDB flats, and many of us grew up playing with the stray cats in the void deck and trying to imagine the lives of the people in the blocks opposite.

HDB living is part and parcel of life in Singapore and, for most young couples these days, the only remotely affordable way to become a home owner. But it does come with a bunch of trade-offs. Here are five things that aren't allowed in HDB flats.

WALKING AROUND NUDE IN YOUR HDB FLAT (IF PEOPLE CAN SEE YOU)

Yes, you emptied your CPF to own your HDB flat, but under Section 27A of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, you technically cannot be naked in your "private" HDB flat when being exposed to public view.

So if you're a nudist, you better draw up the curtains before you take off your clothes. We're serious. A police officer has the right to enter your home to arrest you if you commit this offence. If caught, you may have to pay a fine not exceeding $2,000 or serve a jail term of not more than 3 months.

OWNING A CAT

Your neighbour's annoying dog might wake you up every morning at sunrise with its incessant yapping, but hey, at least it's technically allowed to exist by the HDB. On the other hand, cats, which are mostly silent and infinitely less annoying, are not allowed in HDB flats.