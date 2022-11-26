You need to have a pelvic exam whether you're pregnant or not. Here's why

You may have heard that a pelvic exam is part of your yearly checkup and that your doctor will perform one during this time.

A pelvic exam can be a little scary, especially if you're unsure what to expect or why it's being done. But there are some things about the pelvic exam that you should know before your doctor does one on you.

This article will cover what a pelvic exam is, how it works, and why it's important for your health.

What is a pelvic exam

Pelvic exams can be scary and uncomfortable, but they're important for your health.

A pelvic exam is a common part of a woman's annual health checkup. It's when your doctor or nurse practitioner looks at your reproductive organs-the ovaries, fallopian tubes, uterus, cervix, and vagina-to see if there are any signs of problems.

The exam can be uncomfortable because your doctor or nurse practitioner will check to see if there are lumps or other abnormalities. It's also possible that you'll be asked to cough or strain during the exam so that they can get a better look at your internal organs.

During a pelvic exam, your doctor will examine your reproductive organs to check for signs of infection or other health concerns. You may also have an external and internal pelvic exam if you're experiencing symptoms like pain or discomfort in the area.

If you're planning on having children or are already pregnant, you'll need to get regular pelvic exams and prenatal care throughout your pregnancy. Your doctor can also help confirm whether or not you've had a miscarriage.

When do you need a pelvic exam

PHOTO: Unsplash

Pelvic exams are an important part of your gynaecological health.

The answer is any time you're experiencing symptoms related to your reproductive system or if you're having sex and want to be sure that everything is working properly.

You may wonder what things can go wrong with your reproductive system. It's pretty common for women to experience some form of reproductive health problem at some point in their lives. For example, many women have vaginal infections like bacterial vaginosis or yeast infections.

Other women suffer from endometriosis or fibroids; some women have problems with their ovaries (like ovarian cysts), and uterine cancer; and still, others struggle with sexual dysfunction like pain during intercourse or difficulty reaching orgasm.

Suppose any of these things sound familiar to you. In that case, it's time to schedule an appointment with your gynaecologist so they can examine the area around your vagina and cervix-the area known as the pelvis-and determine whether there is anything unusual going on there that requires treatment.

Uterine cancer

Uterine cancer is a disease that affects the uterus, the muscular organ in a woman's body where the baby grows. It's important to know that not all tumours are cancerous, but some can be.

Uterine cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, and it can be very serious if not treated properly. There are different types of uterine cancer, based on where they start: Endometrial, cervical and vaginal.

The symptoms of uterine cancer include:

Abnormal bleeding (including bleeding between periods or after menopause)

Pain during intercourse

Vaginal discharge or other changes in your vaginal area (such as itching or irritation)

It's important to know that other conditions besides uterine cancer may also cause these symptoms. If you have any of these symptoms, talk to your doctor about making an appointment for further testing.

How to do pelvic exam

PHOTO: Pexels

During a pelvic exam, your doctor will use one or more tools to examine the outside and inside of your vagina and rectum. She may also use instruments to collect samples from the cervix, uterus and vagina for testing. She may also use an instrument called a speculum to hold open the vagina so she can see inside it better.

The exam takes place on an exam table in an exam room with you covered with a sheet or gown. It's important that you feel comfortable during this process because it can sometimes be uncomfortable, depending on how far into the vaginal canal your doctor needs to insert her fingers to do her job properly.

Suppose you're nervous about having something inserted into your body at all. In that case, I encourage you to take some time beforehand to practise self-care techniques that might make this experience easier for yourself and those around you!

How often should you get pelvic exam?

PHOTO: Unsplash

The answer depends on what kind of care you have.

A pelvic exam is often recommended once a year for women who have been sexually active or reached menopause. If you've had any STIs in the past year, or if you've been diagnosed with a chronic condition like diabetes or high blood pressure, you must see your doctor at least once a year.

If you have no risk factors for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) or pregnancy, you don't need to have an annual pelvic exam.

But suppose you have risk factors, like being sexually active with multiple partners or having a history of STDs. In that case, it's important to go in at least once every year for a full evaluation of your reproductive organs, blood work, and other tests as needed (such as pap smears).

How to relax muscles during pelvic exam

When you're at the gynaecologist's office, you probably don't want to be reminded that you must have a pelvic exam.

But it's important to remember that you're in good hands with your doctor and that they need to do this to make sure everything is okay. Here are some tips for relaxing your muscles during a pelvic exam:

Remember that it's not personal! Your doctor needs to do this so they can check everything out, and they aren't looking for any reason to find problems. They want everything to be healthy and normal. Breathe! This is a great time to practice some deep breathing exercises so that your muscles are relaxed and ready for an examination. Make sure your doctor knows if there's anything about the procedure that makes you uncomfortable or anxious. They may be able to offer an alternative way of getting good results without having to do anything more invasive than necessary.

Tips for a comfortable pelvic exam

We know that an annual pelvic exam is necessary for your healthcare routine. But it can be a little nerve-wracking, right?

Well, the good news is that we've got some tips to help you feel more comfortable during your next pelvic exam!

Ask questions. If there's something you don't understand or want to clarify, speak up! Your doctor or nurse practitioner will be happy to answer any questions about your pelvic exam. Be honest about what feels good and what doesn't. If something hurts, say so! And if something feels great… let them know that too! They'll be able to use that information to help them do their job better for future exams. And potentially for other patients. Make sure to follow up with any concerns or questions you may have after the exam. We know it can be frustrating when something doesn't go perfectly the first time. But making sure your questions are answered before moving on makes everything easier going forward!

Pelvic exam Singapore cost

PHOTO: Unsplash

The pelvic exam cost in Singapore depends on the type of examination needed. For example, if you have infertility treatment, you must have a thorough pelvic exam. One that includes an internal inspection of your vagina and cervix.

This will help determine if there are any abnormalities or lesions present in these areas that could be causing infertility issues. In Singapore, a pelvic exam can cost upwards of $100!

