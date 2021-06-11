You'll love the new sandal trends perfect for Singapore weather

Singapore is basically sandal weather all year round. And while we’re far from being able to wear our heels out for our events and parties, this year is all about comfortable and stylish flats.

Be it slip-ons, minimal strappy sandals, elevated flats, you name it. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the top sandal trends that are expected to dominate.

Slip-ons

PHOTO: Charles & Keith, Dior and Studio Amelia.

Comfort dressing has permeated almost all aspects of our daily lives — right down to our choice of footwear. Perfect to be worn for both formal and casual occasions, these slides have proven to be a hot favourite this season for obvious reasons.

Besides its convenient design, many brands have also released a slew of stylish options for you to choose from to elevate your everyday wear.

1: Woven Slide sandals, $49.90, Charles & Keith. Buy it here

2: Toe Loop Slide sandals, $46.90, Charles & Keith. Buy it here

3: Embroidered cotton slides, $1,050, Dior. Buy it here

4: 3.31 leather slides, $369, Studio Amelia. Buy it here

Velcro sandals

PHOTO: Charles & Keith, Teva, Moncler and Prada

Naturally, the practical aspect of these sporty velcro sandals has seen a rise in popularity over the past few weeks. They are great for the outdoors and have become a staple in comfort dressing.

Now that the trend of these hiking sandals has taken off, many other brands, including high-end luxury labels have decided to put their own stamp on these pair of sandals.

1: Dash Chunky Sandals, $59.90, Charles & Keith. Buy it here

2: Original Universal sandals, $83.99, Teva. Buy it here

3: Nappa leather-blend sandals, $765, Moncler. Available in-stores

4: Nylon sandals, $990, Prada. Buy it here

ALSO READ: Chunky dad sandals are the cool, new footwear in town

Minimal strappy sandals

PHOTO: Charles & Keith, Ted Baker and Sunday Staples

Let’s face it, you can’t go wrong with a pair of classic strappy sandals. They come in various colourways and they look absolutely stunning with almost every outfit.

Whether you’re heading out to run an errand, or you’re going for a picnic, these are the sandals you’ll want to wear all year round.

1: Strappy Thong Sandals, $39.90, Charles & Keith. Buy it here

2: Pepell flat sandal, $127.99, Ted Baker. Buy it here

3: Strappy Slingback Sandals, $46.90, Charles & Keith. Buy it here

4: Starla Sliders, $39.90, Sunday Staples. Buy it here

Elevated flats

PHOTO: Dior, ALDO and PAZZION

Flat shoes are having a welcome resurgence, and we’re right there behind them. If you love wearing flats, but you’re looking for some extra height to give you that little boost, consider investing in a pair of elevated flats — they’re basically a heel without the height.

What we love most about them is that they offer playful styles that work to jazz up your look without making you feel overdressed. Who knows, their comfort level might even have you rethinking wearing a heel again altogether.

1: Dway Heeled Slide, Dior. Buy it here

2: Puffy Cylindrical Heel Mules, $36.90, Charles & Keith. Buy it here

3: Strappy Thong Sandal Acilithiel, $76.30, ALDO. Buy it here

4: Almond Caged Leather Sandals, $53.20, PAZZION. Buy it here

ALSO READ: Your dad's favourite sandals are now fancy and cost 5 times the price he paid for

This article was first published in Her World Online.