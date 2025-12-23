'Dream come true': Singaporean, 26, bought a condo for nearly $1m on her own

As housing prices rise throughout the years, many young adults worry about their ability to become homeowners.

Most opt to purchase a flat under the Housing and Development Board's Build-To-Order scheme, usually with their significant other.

One Singaporean, however, managed to buy a condominium unit for almost $1 million on her own at the age of 26.

In a video uploaded to TikTok on Dec 20, the woman — who wished to be known as Chris — said that this was a "dream come true".

"I've always wanted to own my own house... by the time I turned 27. And at the end of 2025, I did it," she said, adding that she did so without any help.

In fact, Chris' immediate family only found out about her purchase when she collected the keys to her condo.

Speaking to AsiaOne, she said: "My parents are really surprised! And they mentioned that they are proud of me, which made me really happy."

Chris, who declined to share the location of her new home, also stated that she paid the down payment of $242,000 for the two-bedder fully in cash.

When asked how she managed to afford this major purchase, the young woman said that she's been saving regularly since she was eight years old.

She also got her first job at a fast food chain when she was 14 and has been balancing work and studies since.

The 26-year-old currently works full-time in the entertainment industry while freelancing in photography and video.

According to her Instagram profile, Chris is a sound recordist and producer.

"I work about 12 to 18 hours daily, usually 7 days a week," she said, adding she even works while she is working out in the gym and commuting.

"I just carve out a few hours to spend with family, that's about it."

Chris added that she began investing at the age of 19, which allowed her to grow her funds as well.

However, she declined to reveal her income.

She also strictly controls her day-to-day spending to save up for her hobbies such as travelling and attending concerts.

This includes opting for cheaper budget meals and redeeming EZ-Link credits from the Healthy 365 application to offset transport costs.

When asked how she feels about having achieved her goal of owning a home even before she turned 27, Chris said: "I'm more relieved than anything else.

"I achieved the goal I set and established a great safety net for myself."

[[nid:666915]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com