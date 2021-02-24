In your 20s and 30s? Add these anti-ageing serums and creams to your beauty routine now

If you’re new to the anti-ageing game, you’re not alone. Skin ageing is a natural process we can’t ignore. And for some of us in our 20s or 30s, it’s high time to add some anti-ageing products to your routine. Besides, it is never too early to start introducing serums and creams

that will help strengthen your skin barrier function, treat pigmentation and plump up lines and wrinkles. Here, we break down the newest – and most innovative – anti-agers to preserve and protect your complexion.

1. For a nutrient-rich approach: Clarins nutri lumiere rejuvenating night cream, $243

PHOTO: Clarins

Powered by a cocktail of plant-based ingredients, this features a unique formula that acts as the skin’s micro-nutrient network to replenish nutrient-depleted skin.

The active molecules from the horse chestnut flower work synergistically with escin, extracted from the seeds, to restore the skin’s nutrient network and improve microcirculation.

A host of other ingredients such as wakame and harungana then work to preserve suppleness, fight oxidative stress and boost antioxidant defence systems for a more resilient and younger-looking complexion.

2. For a truly science-y formulation: Heure ageless serum, $190

PHOTO: Heure

What makes this super serum so special is its encapsulated transdermal delivery system that promises to transport active ingredients into the deeper layers of the skin.

Known as SPHRTM capsules, these load active ingredients (read: a combination of three peptides and vitamins C and E) into micelles to encapsulate and protect the actives from environmental degradation, ensuring they are in their freshest form until the product is being applied to the skin.

The technology is even said to be able to pinpoint problem areas in the dermis to deliver key active ingredients through the epidermis and activate a smart time-release formula to optimise results within 24 hours. The result: skin is plumper and firmer, and improved appearance of wrinkles and expression lines.

3. For a luxurious take on anti-ageing: Chanel Sublimage L'Extrait de Nuit, $924

PHOTO: Chanel

This superior serum is boosted with a chronopeptide that is said to reset skin’s biological rhythms to optimise cell renewal while you snooze.

A complex made of orange blossom and vanilla planifolia is also added into the formula to improve and reinforce cellular detoxification; increase antioxidant protection; and activate the skin’s regeneration process to repair and revitalise complexions.

4. For a quintessentially Korean fix: Sulwhasoo concentrated ginseng renewing serum, $265

PHOTO: Sulwhasoo

This rich serum harnesses the power of the ginseng root, which is known to contain Ginsenomics to improve firmness and elasticity through a triple micro-targeting of restoring, supporting and reinforcing the skin by establishing a resilient support structure.

To ensure the active ingredients are properly delivered to the dermis, a process known as Ginsenisphere is used. The delicate capsules infused with precious ginseng seed oil are then transported into the deeper layers of the skin through this innovative microcapsule technology.

5. For a floral formulation: Dior La Creme L’Or de Vie, $700

PHOTO: Dior Beauty

This now comes with an updated formula, containing double the concentration of its signature yquem sap to limit the skin’s oxidation process, triple its antioxidant action and prolong cellular longevity. Together, these actions aid in repairing and regenerating damaged skin while boosting firmness, elasticity and radiance.

6. For extra hydration boost: Est Lab Vitalift A+ Brillage face mask, $98 for a box of six sheets

PHOTO: Est Lab

The reformulated sheet mask is now powered by three key actives that aim to rejuvenate lacklustre complexions, treat visible signs of ageing and soothe skin sensitivities.

It also uses a Wrinkle-Filler and Sustained Moisturisation Technology to allow the time-controlled hyaluronic acid to reach the lower epidermis for long-lasting hydration without the use of thick, heavy creams.

7. For a solution to saggy skin: Kose infinity prestigious lotion, $153

PHOTO: Kose

SMAS is known to be a thin layer of fat found beneath the dermis layer that is responsible for sagging skin. To retain and preserve firmness, this lotion is formulated with two key ingredients known as zingiber zerumbet extract and thymus vulgaris extract.

They work to inhibit the production of fat by fat cells and the degeneration of elastin fibres to strengthen the overall dermis to support the SMAS.

8. For a unique, carbonated experience: Est serum O.N.E., $180

PHOTO: Est

This carbonated serum pumps out as a foam and melts into a weightless, slightly viscous texture that does not feel tacky on the skin upon application. It is made with a G.P. Cycle Complex to initiate skin recovery by boosting skin cell renewal and combating signs of ageing.

Thanks to the micro bubble present in the foam, this has the ability to instantly penetrate into the deeper layers of the skin to enhance blood circulation and deliver optimum moisture.

9. For a robust monthly programme: Lavien collagen professional programme, $185, from Ksisters

PHOTO: Ksisters

To achieve and maintain results, opt for this four-week skincare programme that is said to mimic clinical effects without any invasive treatments. It consists of two different products, a Micro-Collagen Powder and Activating Booster that are meant to be mixed together prior to application.

These then work to encourage collagen production to boost elasticity and firmness while centella extracts and ceramides soothe and reinforce the skin barrier.

10. For treating stubborn fats: Derma Lab Age defy lipo firming serum, $69.90

PHOTO: Derma Lab

Fact: Facial fats are evenly distributed throughout our face. Also fact: As we age, the same fats begin to shift downwards, resulting in droopy, sagging skin

. This serum is designed to break down stubborn excess facial fat cells thanks to an Advanced Lipolysis Technology that breaks apart excess fat cells and the volume of fatty tissue to tighten the overall complexion.

A Derma Mimic Complex then aids in strengthening the skin barrier and activates skin’s water channels for long-lasting hydration.

11. For a back-to-basics solution: MT Metatron MT stem cream, $299

PHOTO: Metatron

Skin stem cells are responsible for skin regeneration and wound healing to maintain a healthy-looking complexion. However, they are known to be less active and decrease in number as we age, resulting in lines, wrinkles and sagging skin.

To preserve the stem cells found in our skin, this cream is equipped with a Stem Cell Technology that works together with a patented DMAE (dimethylaminoethanol) ingredient to treat such signs of ageing and stimulate muscle contraction for increased plumpness, firmness and elasticity.

