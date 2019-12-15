Is your child always angry? Here's what to do

Most people expect toddlers to have tantrums, not the older ones. You probably assumed he would have grown out of these rages by now, and so you are disappointed, surprised and perhaps even shocked when your child comes home from school in a foul mood and a blazing temper.

He shouts, he hits, he refuses to co-operate, and he creates a dreadful atmosphere at home, all because he had a bad day in preschool or because he can't get what he wants the minute he comes home. The fury of your kid is terrifying and he can seem very threatening.

You may be surprised to discover that temper problems with kids are not isolated occurrences - research shows that although the peak age for tantrums is between the ages of one and two years, those who are in preschools and primary schools also have tantrums.

The key difference in your approach between managing the tantrums of your child compared to when he was just a toddler is the emphasis on responsibility.

When your child was a toddler, his lack of experience, maturity and understanding meant that you had to impose control on his temper and his behaviour.

If you didn't stand up to his fury, if you didn't draw the line in the face of his determination, if you didn't try to calm him, chances are his tantrums would continue at the same intensity and frequency. In other words, the responsibility for controlling your toddler's temper rested more with you than with him.

The position changes when it comes to tantrums from your preschooler.

First, he is more socially aware and he fully understands that there are rules, limits and boundaries - he does not need you to explain this to him every time.