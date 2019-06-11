Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?

Read also

As a result, the employers are held liable for their employees' acts.

In order for vicarious liability to be imposed, 2 requirements must be satisfied:

The existence of a "special relationship" between the tortfeasor (i.e. the party who committed the tort) and the defendant (i.e. the party being sued for the tortfeasor's acts) which makes it fair, just and reasonable to impose liability on the defendant for the tortfeasor's wrongful acts.

Whether this "special relationship" created or significantly enhanced the risk of the tort being committed.

A well-regarded exception to vicarious liability is when the tort had been committed by an independent contractor.

Independent contractors are parties who provide their services on an ad hoc basis under a contract for service, instead of being hired as an employee to serve an employer under a contract of service.

In such a situation, vicarious liability will not be imposed as doing so will not serve to advance the policy behind vicarious liability.

This policy is namely to encourage employers to take steps to prevent similar incidents from happening again in the future.

However, independent contractors work independently of their clients' control, making it difficult for clients to prevent independent contractors from committing torts.

Generally, if you hire a main contractor for "turnkey" projects, the main contractor will likely be regarded as an independent contractor.

If so, this will exclude you from incurring vicarious liability for any torts committed by the main contractor during the course of the renovations.

BREACH OF NON-DELEGABLE DUTY OF CARE

Your neighbour may also allege that you owe and have breached a non-delegable duty of care to him/her to ensure that the contractor takes reasonable care in performing the work.

This is even if you were not negligent in selecting the contractor or cannot be held vicariously liable.

This is because a non-delegable duty is considered a personal duty, where the legal responsibility for performance of the duty resides in the party owing the duty and cannot be delegated.