Your essential guide to concerts in Singapore: What to bring and more tips

Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Melanie Martinez and more — no doubt 2024 is bringing a wave of entertainment along with it. Concerts in Singapore are pulsating experiences, filled with energy and excitement.

Whether you're gearing up for a massive stadium show or an intimate gig, we've curated a quick checklist for all the essentials to significantly enhance your enjoyment. Here's a comprehensive guide on what to bring along for a fantastic concert experience, along with other tips!

Weather-appropriate clothing & comfortable footwear

Given Singapore's tropical climate, dress comfortably and consider the weather forecast beforehand. As much as concerts are an excuse to dress up to the gods, opt for lightweight, breathable clothing that'll keep you cool throughout the event.

A light jacket might also come in handy if the venue tends to be chilly due to the air conditioning, whilst a poncho will keep you dry during open-air events.

Nonetheless, it goes without saying that comfortable footwear is the most important part of your outfit. You'll be standing and possibly move around during the concert, so wear comfortable shoes to ensure you can enjoy the experience without any discomfort.

For bags, keep it compact and opt for a crossbody so you can go hands-free! We're big fans of the water-resistant and roomy Poofy Bag (S$89) by Beyond The Vines, whilst Uniqlo also has affordable variations.

Tickets

The fundamental must-have, before anything else, ensure you have your concert tickets secured. Keep them safely, in a convenient location-either as digital copies on your phone or printed out-ready for seamless entry into the event. Major ticketing platforms like Sistic, Eventbrite, and Ticketmaster also have mobile applications for easy access to all your tickets in one place.

Wallet essentials: Identification, cash & cards

Remember to bring a form of identification (NRIC, Singapass app on your phone, etc.) — especially for events with age restrictions. Its also a good idea to carry an adequate amount of cash for merchandise, food, or any on-site purchases.

While some venues accept cards, having cash on hand can save time and hassle. For reference, a t-shirt at the merchandise booth tend to be around S$50-S$60.

Portable charger

Keep your devices alive throughout the event by keeping a backup battery. Bring a portable charger as you'll want to capture those unforgettable moments and stay connected. This Clutch® Pro USBC (S$49.99) comes with in-built cables for iPhone & Android devices. Not to mention its slim and compact design.

Ear plugs

Concerts can get loud. Protect your hearing without compromising on the music by bringing earplugs. Trust us, they can make a significant difference in your post-concert comfort. Take these Loop Earplugs for example, priced at just S$44.95, these reusable ear plugs offer up to 18 dB (SNR) of noise reduction, delivering only quality sounds to your ears. They are also designed to stay put, no matter much you head-bang or groove to the beats.

Clip-on mobile camera lenses & binoculars

Most concert spaces in Singapore do not permit the use of a professional camera to record concert footages. But sometimes our phone camera just doesn't live up to our expectations. Prevent disappoint and capture your favourite moments from the concert with the use of clip-on mobile camera lenses.

These 7 in 1 KEYWING lens kit (S$25) comes with a 120° wide angle lens, a 20X macro lens, a telephoto 2x zoom lens, a 198° fisheye lens, a CPL filter lens, starburst lens and a kaleidoscope lens, to fit all your needs. If you'd rather enjoy the show versus recording it, a good pair of binoculars (S$29.99) might also just do the trick!

Personal items

Remember to pack basic personal items such as tissues, hand sanitiser, any necessary medication, and personal hygiene products like deodorant for convenience, and ease. Ladies, don't forget those feminine products too! We also recommend keeping a small notebook and pens as well incase you might just run into the artist — you never know!

Stay energised and hydrated

While some venues might restrict outside food, having a small snack and staying hydrated is crucial. Empty water bottles are often allowed and can be refilled inside, or you can easily purchase a water bottle before the start of the gig! We also recommend keeping some small candies with you to keep you energised.

Concert etiquette

Last but not least, if you plan to bring signs or banners to support the artist, ensure they comply with venue regulations regarding size and content, and keep your concert etiquette in check by trying not to block the view of the folks behind you. Remember to let loose and have some fun! Perhaps keeps that phone away and live in the moment too.

This article was first published in City Nomads.