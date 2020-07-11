Your fingernails could be trying to tell you something

View this post on Instagram

Myth: White spots on the fingernails are due to calcium deficiency. False. These white spots, called Leukonychia, are usually caused by injury to the nail matrix. Occasionally, they can also be a sign of infection or skin condition. #nailsbymarialuca #myth #leukonychia #nails2inspire #brisbanenails

A post shared by ML NAILS (@__mlnails) on Feb 9, 2015 at 5:22pm PST