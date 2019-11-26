Your first look at the Prada for Adidas Limited Edition collection

High-low collaborations might be a dime a dozen (especially in this day and age) but every now and then, there are some brand tie-ups that still cause some excitement in us (and our poor wallets).

Prada for Adidas Limited Edition is an homage to Adidas, championing an emblematic Adidas Originals shoe - the Superstar sneaker.

The collaboration will also introduce a new bag silhouette, the Prada Bowling bag for Adidas which echoes the Prada Bowling bag as well as the Adidas gym bag.

Every piece from this collection will be made in Italy by Prada, ensuring that the quality synonymous with the Prada brand will be upheld.

The items will retail online at adidas.com and prada.com as well as selected Prada stores worldwide from December 4, 2019.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.