Your guide to the best 9.9 sales to take advantage of this year

As we head towards the end of the year, there's usually one thing that gets us really excited: Year-end sales.

You're probably well aware of major sales like Black Friday and the 11.11 Singles' Day that happen in November, but you can start warming up by checking out the upcoming 9.9 sales!

There are some great deals that will excite everyone, from the casual shopper to the self-proclaimed shopaholic.

We've curated the 15 best 9.9 sales in Singapore to take advantage of this year:

1. ZALORA

Spin a wheel and win great savings! Play the Spin & Win game once a day on Zalora and redeem vouchers such as 39 per cent discount off selected apparel items. Log on during designated timings on 8 and 9 September to take part in flash sales with big discounts.

As you count down to the big day, use discount code HOT35 to start getting up to 80 per cent off plus an extra 35 per cent off special markdown items or PRO25 to get up to 80 per cent off plus an extra 25 per cent off sporty markdown items.

2. TAOBAO

9.9 sales is a big event for Taobao so keep your eyes peeled for some of their irresistible deals such as limited discounts of up to 50 per cent on big-ticket items like electrical appliances and furniture during their 9.9 Mega Sale.

Other great deals include limited extra-value product-sets that are up for grabs from various big brands like SK-II and Estee Lauder in categories such as beauty, personal care, and skin care. You can also collect coupons and hongbaos to make the most of your shopping experience.

3. POMELO

A woman can never have too many clothes, so check out Pomelo for their one-day only 9.9 exclusive deals. With a selection of 4000 over styles and products for you to choose from, you will definitely find something that will strike your fancy at discounts ranging from 20 to 70 per cent.

The sale starts at 12am and ends at 1159pm on September 9 so beat the rush by adding your favourite items in your shopping cart beforehand so that you can check them out smoothly when the clock strikes midnight. Do note that items from the Fall, Purpose, and Special Prices will be excluded from the sale.

4. LAZADA

Get your wallets ready for massive discounts on Lazada’s 9.9 Big Discovery Sale as they roll out a series of special promotions on September 9. If you are looking to stock up on beauty products, be sure to check out deals such as the Benefit 20 per cent storewide flash sale from 2 to 5pm, 15 per cent storewide sale at Mamonde and 20 per cent storewide sale at Laneige.

Innisfree and Etude House also offer 10 per cent and $9.90 off respectively when you spend a minimum of $50 on their products. There will be storewide discounts on more than 100 brands so start browsing and adding items into your shopping cart!

If you are keen on getting their popular Surprise Boxes featuring products from brands such as ANIA Skincare and Elizabeth Arden, secure the boxes that you want by putting down a deposit of $9.90 via the Lazada app. They are worth $100 or $150 but are priced at a low price $29 or $49.

Tech enthusiasts also should not miss out on Lazada’s Online Tech Show which runs until Sep 9. Look out for exclusive vouchers and flash deals to get your coveted big-ticket items!

5. SHOPBACK

This year, Shopback is launching their Year-End Shopping Festival Shopfest, which will see them celebrating six major sales events to help you get the most bang for your buck for your year-end shopping.

With their 9.9 sales kicking off the four-month long festival, you can now start enjoying daily deals priced at $0.99 which are only available on the Lazada App via the Shopback app.

They have also increased cashback rates for a range of merchants such as Klook, Reebonz and Cotton On. On September 9, get ready to grab flash deals at the 9th minute of designated timings starting at 12:09am onwards for items like the Nintendo Switch or Google Home Mini.

There will also be hourly epic cashback rates and deals for 9 selected stores such as 15 per cent cashback up from 4 per cent for Charles & Keith from 4-6pm so remember to take advantage of the promotions!

6. FAVE

Be it $19/$29 beauty deals or cheap deals priced under $19, you can be sure to find something that will fit your budget during Fave’s 9i9antic Sales.

Starting from now, you can begin enjoying promotions such as pre-sale cashback of 20 per cent when you purchase from their Beauty and Wellness category, and pre-sale cashback of 15 per cent for their Travel, Activities and Services category.

The Top 9 spenders from September 1 to 11 on FavePay or Fave Deals will stand to win $99 Fave cashback.

7. QOO10

Qoo10’s 9.9 sales event started on Sep 6 and will end on Sep 10. Play their Maple Game to win $50 giftcards and 100 Qpoints. Win one of five Dyson desk fans in their Facebook giveaway or be the lucky winner of one iPad Pro in their Instagram giveaway.

Don’t forget to check out their Time Sale, Daily Deals and Group Buy events to enjoy even more savings.

8. SHOPEE

Shopee is back with a bigger and better event for their signature 9.9 Super Shopping Day. Some of their best deals include 10 per cent cashback all-day vouchers and 20 per cent cashback flash vouchers with no minimum spend for the entire campaign period from August 22 to September 9.

Log into the app to do the Shopee Shake daily at 12am and 12pm and win up to 990,000 Shopee coins when the coin pool is increased on September 9.

Grab flash deals at increased time slots to get up to 90 per cent off purchases and there will be 24 time slots on September 9 so make sure you stay logged-in throughout the day!

Prizes such as a Google Pixel 3 XL and $500 Klook vouchers are also waiting to be won when you play the in-app game Shopee Slice and there are many more other deals available.

To top it all off, if you or your partner is a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan, stand a chance to win signed merchandise by the international football star who is also Shopee’s newest brand ambassador by participating in a Facebook contest. Details can be found on Shopee’s Facebook page.

9. PERFUMESTORE

If you are shopping for a new scent for yourself or looking for gifts, online perfume store Perfumestore.sg is joining in the 9.9 festivities by offering discounts on their products.

The website guarantees that their products are sourced directly from the manufacturers or approved manufacturer agents and if you change your mind after receiving the products, you can return them for a refund or exchange to another product within 7 days. To enjoy their promotion, spend $110 and get $9.90 off or spend $550 and get $59 off your purchase.

10. BEDDING AFFAIR

Looking for a new mattress, bedsheets or bedding accessories in general? Bedding Affairs is offering discount codes valid from 1 to 9 September. The discounts range from 10 per cent off a minimum spend of $150 to 18 per cent off a minimum spend of $1000. 0 per cent instalment plans are available if you have a valid credit card.

If you spend over $300, there is even an express delivery option to get your items delivered within 3 hours on the same day from Monday to Friday and subject to availability on Saturday.

If your purchase doesn’t hit the required amount but you need the items urgently, just top up a flat rate of $20 delivery fee to enjoy this service.

11. MIRAGE AESTHETIC

Botanically-inspired aesthetic centre Mirage Aesthetic will also offer special prices for their Hyaluronic Boosters starting from $50 (U.P. $406.60) and Quick Fix LED Teeth Whitening service starting from $98 (U.P. $288) during their one-day sale.

You can also get their specialized skincare products from Korea at a 15 per cent discount if you buy ala-carte, or $10 off if you buy product sets like their Age Rewind set which is priced at $240 after discount.

12. DRESSABELLE

Online fashion retailer Dressabelle is offering different daily promotions leading up to September 9 on their website.

From Day 1 to Day 8, expect deals like sitewide discounts and sale items going for $19.90. Stay tuned on their Instagram or website for the announcement of details for major sales on Day 9!

Spend more than $60 in one order to get free shipping. Dressabelle stocks clothing items from office wear to evening wear and bridesmaid dresses so shop to your heart’s content and find new clothes for every occasion.

13. KLOOK

9.9 is a great time to look for good deals on travel offers as well, and for this, look no further than Klook’s 9.9 Set Off September Special. On September 9, add on a discount of 15 per cent when you spend a minimum of $400, capped at $75 for purchases made through their app only.

Take note that there will only be 1000 redemptions so be sure to be on Klook’s Facebook page at 12pm where they will reveal the discount code.

If you are not looking for travel deals, check back on their Facebook page at 1pm when they will release discount codes for $9.90 food deals. There will also be codes for $0.99 food items.

14. PAWPY KISSES

Pet-owners, we also have you covered. Check out online pet shop Pawpy Kisses for their 9.9 Superpaws Sale with discounts starting from $9.90 off a minimum spend of $60.

Spend $199.90 and get $19.90 off and spend $299.90 to get $29.90 off. All the discounts include free delivery.

You can find a huge variety of products for dogs and cats ranging from food and treats to healthcare so hurry and stock up on food and essentials for your furry kids!

15. EZBUY

ezbuy has extended their Showdown Super Sale until September 9. You can continue shopping for deals up to 90 per cent off, enjoy free shipping and stand a chance to win giveaways worth over $900,000.

Additionally, if you use Singtel’s Dash to make payment, you can enjoy a further discount of $5 when you spend a minimum of $40. There will only be 500 redemptions available during the campaign period so move fast! Find details for the Dash promotion here.

Happy shopping!

This article was first published in Singapore Women's Weekly.