Your guide to choosing the right lingerie under your clothes

Finding the right underwear for your clothes can be a tricky feat.

You’ve got your low plunge necklines, sheer frocks, figure-hugging bodycons – all adding up to the painstaking task of making sure our underwear remains concealed and hidden in all areas.

Thankfully, for every unique cut of dress out there, there’s a lingerie that matches it just right.

Here are the nine types of lingerie that every woman should know about when it comes getting the perfect fit under your clothes.

Thongs/G-strings

Appropriate for: Bodycon dresses and skirts, tight-fitting pants and shorts

Let’s start with the obvious. This is the only way to eliminate the odds of getting a VPL (visible panty line) besides going commando – which is entirely at your own discretion. Get one that fits you immaculately, as too-tight thongs can also result in VPLs.

Seamless panties

Appropriate for: Bodycon dresses and skirts, tight-fitting pants and shorts

If g-strings aren’t your thing because it feels like you have a permanent wedgie, try seamless panties that are exactly like underwear, but without the hard seams.

They will “melt” into your skin so they won’t show up (hopefully) when you’re in tight-fitting clothes.

Shapewear

Appropriate for: Anything tight-fitting and A-line silhouettes

What’s a woman got to do when there’s feasting and party dressing involved? Use shapewear, of course. It’s the shortcut to preventing that post-meal bump as shapewear lingerie works like a corset by nipping in the midsection or constricting the upper thighs.

Seamless bras

Appropriate for: Tight-fitting tops and dresses

Sure we’ve got everything we need to tackle the VPL, but there’s also a less notorious sister we need to note: The VBL (visible bra line).

It’s an unsightly strapline or underwire that shows up when you don’t get the right lingerie. Get a seamless or lacey bra and voila, problem solved (plus, you have more cute lingerie).

Nipple covers

Appropriate for: Clothing with thin fabric, anything with an unconventional or plunging neckline

We love nipple covers because they feel like a one-size-fits-all to all the complicated clothing options we have.

You don’t have to worry about straps or your bra staying on as all you have to do is paste this over your nipple and call it a day.

While most brands seem to only have one or two hues, Singapore brand Barebodies produces four shades and two sizes which includes a wider 10cm width that’s perfect for really thin, fitted tops that will eliminate that “puffy nipple” effect that some thicker and shorter covers create.

Breast lift tape

Appropriate for: Halter dresses, toga dresses and low-back dresses

Sometimes we like wearing things with unconventional necklines, but our bras shouldn’t compromise on that. While nipple covers are a good option, you do have to note that your boobs will still hang free and sometimes you just want a little bit of lift.

Once a well-kept secret amongst stylists and celebrities (though back then everyone made do with masking tape!), breast lift tape is a comfortable alternative if you want to go bra-free but still want some minimal support.

Slip dresses

Appropriate for: See-through dresses

If you plan on wearing a sheer lace or tulle number, the everyday essential that is the slip dress is perfect for wearing underneath those tricky (but trending) ‘naked’ dresses.

Choose one in satin so that you’re extra comfortable through the night, and to prevent the dress on top from bunching up in places.

Low back teddy

Appropriate for: Low necklines, low arm holes, high leg slits, halter dresses and low-back dresses

Featuring ultra low necklines, and an equally low back, a sexy halter teddy is perfect for revealing dresses that have plunging necklines or really low-cut sides.

For dresses that have a high leg slit that rides up the hips, these teddies also have high-cut legs so that it won’t show.

Strapless Bodysuit

Though strapless bras are undeniably great for strapless dresses, they tend to slide down throughout the night especially if you have a larger sized bust. Strapless bodysuits prevents this while also providing great support.

This article was first published in Her World Online.