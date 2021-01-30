Your guide to what to gift and where to get the best gifts this CNY

Show up to your in-law’s or relative’s door during Chinese New Year with a bunch of festive goodies, a bottle of liquor, or dressed in the most ‘huat’ colours, and you will be welcomed with open arms. Go visiting wearing black, holding pears or white flowers, and you may be swiftly shown the sidewalk.

Chinese New Year is all about the exchange of good luck with your loved ones through various auspicious gifts, food, and even practices. To avoid some seriously awkward moments, here are some particularly lucky gifts that are perfect for the celebration. So if you are looking to do all of your CNY shopping under one roof, look no further than the crown jewel of the west.

Discover curated whisky gift sets from The Whisky Distillery

Get into the CNY spirit with gifts from the only whisky-focused specialist in town. Take your pick from their vast range of Scotch and Japanese whiskies, from single malts and blends to the world’s most coveted whiskies – even some from exclusive ones from closed distilleries.

During the festive season, people clink glasses to everlasting happiness, friendships, and longevity. With prices starting at $183, the specially curated whisky gift sets would surely be worth raising your glasses for.

The Whisky Distillery is located at #B1-27, Jem.

Find an alternative to traditional CNY goodies at Tai Cheong Bakery

In search of an alternative to the typical CNY goodies? Head to Tai Cheong Bakery. Known for their cookie crust egg tarts, these golden gems are perfect as a fresh change from traditional CNY snacks.

With its crisp, buttery tart and creamy curd, these egg tarts are bound to delight all your guests.

Tai Cheong Bakery is located at #B1-35, Jem. PHOTO: Tai Cheong Bakery

Pick out an auspicious outfit at TRT

Donning on a new outfit symbolizes a fresh new start for the New Year. Red or any bright clothing are usually favoured for a festive, upbeat mood. With the new work norm, comfortable apparel is a must.

A contemporary womenswear label that focuses on remaking of classics and assembly of restyled sustainable and trendy pieces, TRT is the place to ready yourself for all your #CNYOOTD.

TRT is located at #01-44/45, Jem. PHOTO: TRT

Get thirst-quenching desserts at Hui Lau Shan

Visiting your loved ones this CNY with just mandarin oranges? Why not pick up some desserts like Mango Sago or Mango Coconut with Mango Jelly from Hui Lau Shan for the perfect pick-me-up for your friends and family!

Hui Lau Shan is a well-known dessert shop in Hong Kong, and are loved for their fresh fruit desserts – especially their mango range. Their desserts are great for any time of day.

Hui Lau Shan is located at #01-64, Jem. PHOTO: Hui Lau Shan

Only at FairPrice Xtra Jem, you can enjoy free delivery on your purchases with a minimum spending of $120 and you get to tag along your purchases from other Jem retailers with another $50 spent.

PHOTO: Jem

If you’re here for lunch on weekdays between 11.30am and 2.30pm, you can redeem a $4 Grab promo code for your ride home with just $10 spent at any Jem F&B outlet.

Sign up as a new Lendlease Plus member with promo code 'LLPA1CNY' and be rewarded with a bonus of 5,000 Plus$. Additional perks for Lendlease Plus Members this CNY – they can beat the queue by making their redemptions in-app!

With so many bonuses while you’re at Jem, there’s nothing more rewarding than shopping at this gem.

