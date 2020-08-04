Your health and wellness horoscopes for Aug 2020

As you can guess, August is a good month for Aries overall, even when it comes to their mental and physical health. You are blessed with a fiery and positive energy. After an exhausting period of quick highs and long lows, you finally feel like you have stabilized your energy levels.

This is a good period to focus on improving yourself; be it physically or mentally. However, once more you must be careful not to jump into anything too hastily.

Remember to stretch before you do your exercises and ensure you cool down after. Hot showers can help relax your muscles and help you avoid muscle cramps. Otherwise, enjoy this blissful month.

Lucky Dates: 8th, 9th, 18th, 19th Lucky Colour: Bright Yellow