Your health and wellness horoscopes for Aug 2020

How will your health be this month? Should you pay closer attention to specific parts of your body to prevent illness or injury? Here’s your health forecast based on your horoscopes for August.
1. Aries - March 21 to April 20PHOTO: Pixabay
As you can guess, August is a good month for Aries overall, even when it comes to their mental and physical health. You are blessed with a fiery and positive energy. After an exhausting period of quick highs and long lows, you finally feel like you have stabilized your energy levels.
This is a good period to focus on improving yourself; be it physically or mentally. However, once more you must be careful not to jump into anything too hastily.
Remember to stretch before you do your exercises and ensure you cool down after. Hot showers can help relax your muscles and help you avoid muscle cramps. Otherwise, enjoy this blissful month.
Lucky Dates: 8th, 9th, 18th, 19th Lucky Colour: Bright Yellow
2. Taurus - April 21 to May 20PHOTO: Pixabay
You must adopt a slow and cautious attitude when it comes to your health. While things around you are starting to improve, Taurus needs time to recover from the chaos of the months prior. You need time to regain your energy and discover your limits again.
Take this month slowly and keep up good habits from last month. Ensure you get adequate rest and do not neglect your diet even though you may be tempted to either skip meals or overindulge on various occasions.
Also continue to be cautious as you may be prone to accident due to carelessness this month.
Lucky Dates: 10th, 12th, 24th, 25th Lucky Colour: Light Green
3. Gemini - May 21 to Jun 21PHOTO: Pixabay
Geminis are able to breathe a sigh of relief this month when it comes to their health; both physical and mental. Things seem to be on the up this month.
However, many Geminis can spend their time to busy with other issues that they don’t realize that their health has actually improved this month.
So take a moment to be grateful for the energy that the universe has returned to you this month. You are ready to embrace life with open arms and the universe encourages you to do so.
Lucky Dates: 8th, 9th, 28th, 29th Lucky Colour: Light Yellow
4. Cancer - June 22 to July 22PHOTO: Pixabay
The advice this month is quite similar to the advice from last month. Cancerians should take caution when it comes to their health and wellbeing. You are still walking a bit of a tightrope when it comes to your wellbeing.
Both mentally and physically. You must ensure to take breaks outside of your work schedule. Cancerians are a gentle sign that need time to recharge every so often from the hustle and bustle of life.
Keep this in mind when it comes to this month. If you take some caution, you will be able to make it through this month better off than you started.
Lucky Dates: 8th, 9th, 24th, 25th Lucky Colour: Blueish Silver
5. Leo - July 23 to Aug 22PHOTO: Pixabay
As before, August is a meditative period for Leos. You are slowly regaining your energy levels this month. Remember that you cannot rush or push yourself back into full energy mode.
It takes time for you to get back to your peak. Take things slowly when it comes to exercise or filling up your schedule.
Do not bite off more than you can chew this month, it can be easy to accidentally overload yourself. Consider taking up actual meditation this month, or other activities that help you vent out your stress.
The stars also encourages you to take breaks regularly and get enough sleep.
Lucky Dates: 8th, 9th, 24th, 25th Lucky Colour: Light Red
6. Virgo - Aug 23 to Sept 22PHOTO: Pixabay
Mercury enters Virgo’s 12th house of healing and spirituality. You should take caution this month, especially with your mental and emotional health.
It can be easy for you to slip into depressive or low period this month. Physically, you feel more easily exhausted this month.
Ensure you get plenty of rest this month. Take plenty of breaks, especially while you are working. Remember that you should get plenty of sleep at night and do not skip out on your meals.
Put yourself first before anyone else, your wellbeing is most important.
Lucky Dates: 11th, 12th, 24th, 25th Lucky Colour: Grassy Green
7. Libra - Sept 23 to Oct 22PHOTO: Pixabay
Health-wise, Libras are empowered this month. The universe understands that you have a lot on your plate, both good and bad, and has decided to bless you with good health and high energy potential.
Take a breath and find relief in this fact. All the same, continue with your workouts and good health habits this month.
Even if you start at a high point, that doesn’t mean you can’t get yourself to a higher point with your health.
Likewise, if you load yourself up on sugar and spend every weekend on the couch, you can still sabotage your own good health. At least maintain a good and clean standard for yourself.
Lucky Dates: 3rd, 4th, 11th, 12th Lucky Colour: Brownish Red
8. Scorpio - Oct 23 to Nov 21PHOTO: Pixabay
This month blesses you with it’s strength and energy in the month of August. While things are cooling down from last month, you still feel on top of your game this month.
This comes at no better time, as you may find yourself quite busy of your own choice. This is a blessed month and once more you should not take it for granted.
Like last month, avoid being reckless or careless when it comes to your own wellbeing. Otherwise, sit back and enjoy this month to it’s fullest.
Lucky Dates: 10th, 11th, 24th, 25th Lucky Colour: Earthy Green
9. Sagittarius - Nov 22 to Dec 21PHOTO: Pixabay
The stars are in your favor this month when it comes to your health and wellbeing. Previous months have placed a lot of stress on the shoulders of the usually hardy Sagittarius.
Now is the time to give back to yourself. You have been going through a lot with the past month and this is the time to just sit back and relax. Don’t be afraid to pamper yourself a little.
Take a trip for mediation or take a therapeutic shopping trip. Just ensure you don’t overspend to the point you stress yourself out again. Remember, your mental health is most important this month as it will boost you physically.
Lucky Dates: 10th, 11th, 26th, 27th Lucky Colour: Light Sea Blue
10. Capricorn - Dec 22 to Jan 19PHOTO: Pixabay
The month’s chaotic energy is also an exhausting one. Capricorns can find themselves easily drained by the end of this month. You may be too busy running around to see it at first, but your body is telling you that you must rest frequently this month.
The best thing you can do is to take time off this month if possible. However, for the workaholic Capricorn, this is easier said than done.
All the same, try to take time out of your busy schedule to just rest and relax. Your mind and body will thank you for this down time.
Lucky Dates: 10th, 11th, 28th, 29th Lucky Colour: Shiny Silver
11. Aquarius - Jan 20 to Feb 18PHOTO: Pixabay
Take it easy this month, when it comes to all areas of your health; be it mental, physical or emotional. While things progress forward, the emotional growth can still be taxing, and you will need time to rest and just relax. \
Do not push yourself too much. When it comes to physical exercises, learn to take it slow with stretches in the beginningto warm up. Ensure you cool down after as well.
This is the perfect time to be methodical about your health. Taking up mediation can be a great boon for you this month.
Lucky Dates: 4th, 5th, 25th, 26th Lucky Colour: Baby Blue
12. Pisces - Feb 19 to March 20PHOTO: Pixabay
The Full Moon enters Pisces’ 12th house of spirituality and healing from roughly the 3rd of this month onwards. Pisces should take caution when it comes to their health; both physical and mental.
Take things slow and do not push yourself too far this month.
This month advises that you consider making a new change in your life. Be it in your routine for the long term or doing something short and spontaneous to treat yourself. However, avoid doing anything hasty or reckless.
Always proceed forward with some caution and planning. Keep this in mind and you will make it through this month relatively fine.
Lucky Dates: 11th, 12th, 24th, 25th Lucky Colour: Pure White
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.