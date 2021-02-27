Your home is lucky if the address ends with the number 8? Superstitions Singaporeans still believe in

While science and technology are working hard to give us answers to the great mysteries of the world, we are also an extremely superstitious race with some strong beliefs. Sure, this may be void of any logic but that does little to challenge our belief system.

In Singapore, several myths and legends are popular and passed on from one generation to the next. Sometimes to bring good luck and sometimes to keep the prying eyes at bay. But they are interesting to read, nonetheless.

Which is why we curated nine Singapore myths and legends that we know you’d be curious to check out.

1. Lucky addresses

Purchasing a home or office is extremely important, not to mention an extremely costly decision. It’s not surprising then that several home buyers in Singapore are extremely superstitious when purchasing real estate. It’s a big financial commitment after all and not one you would want to get wrong.

That’s why several Singaporeans prefer to buy homes that end with the number eight. Similarly, homes ending with the number four are avoided since they are considered unlucky.

However, the seemingly “lucky” addresses do come at a premium price. For those that consider it a myth, the "unlucky" houses do get a good discount. Thank us later!

2. Unlucky number 13

One of the more universal beliefs when it comes to luck, the number 13 should be avoided especially if it comes on a Friday. Not just in Singapore but the world over, the number 13 is considered unlucky. Several apartments and hotels go out of their way to avoid labelling a floor 13.

Interestingly, some people are so fearful of the number 13 that they have an actual phobia, triskaidekaphobia.

3. Whistling at night

Here’s a local superstition that you may have heard of before. You shouldn't whistle at night as it draws the attention of wandering spirits who could follow you home.

As creepy as that sounds, whistling at night is just plain odd. The spirits probably aren’t too pleased either.

4. Touch wood

Moving on from the bad myths to a good one. It’s a common expression to say “touch wood” when saying something nice, followed by knocking on something made of wood.

The superstition traces its origins to a pagan belief that malevolent spirits inhabit wood. By knocking on it, you prevent the spirits from hearing you.

5. Never tap a gambler’s shoulder

Gamblers are some of the most superstitious people. And you can’t blame them for it either when the difference between good luck and bad luck is the roll of the dice. That being said, one superstition that you must know about is keeping your hands to yourself around a gambler.

According to Chinese beliefs, touching the shoulders of a gambler will wash away their luck. So the next time you are at a casino and want to encourage a gambler who is on a ‘roll’, choose to do so from a distance.

6. Finish your food for a good spouse

An old belief is that finishing your food will bring you a good spouse. There is no logical correlation between the two, but this myth seems more to do with our parents making sure we do not waste any food. Either way, it sounds harmless and is definitely worth the effort, superstition notwithstanding.

7. Apologise before you pee in the wild

If you ever find yourself stuck in rural Singapore and want to take a leak in the wild, here’s something you should know.

A local belief states that you need to apologise or say “sorry” out loud before you answer nature’s call. This is because you may be peeing on the homes of "others". Who are these "others"? Don’t ask us.

8. Don’t sleep facing the mirror

Even if you're extremely vain, here’s something you should avoid. Legend says that you should not sleep facing the mirror. According to fengshui, your soul leaves your body when you are in deep sleep.

When you sleep in front of a mirror, it is said to reflect your soul, which in turn might not want to return to your body.

9. Do not cut your nails at night

Another universal superstition is justified with several reasons. Cutting your nails at night is said to shorten your life. The reason is that spirits willl steal and take your form. It could also be used by people for black magic.

A more plausible explanation would be that in the days before electricity, it was just difficult to cut nails at night and there was a higher chance of injuring yourself.

The next time someone could just say you will lose a finger and that would still be more believable.

