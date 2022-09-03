Your kid (and you) will love these child-friendly hair salons in Singapore

Some kids might find haircuts a little scary, but these kid-friendly salons will make the experience a lot more tolerable (even fun!) for you and your mini-me.

bonbon blowout bar+

Describing itself as Singapore's first dedicated selfie blowout bar, bonbon blowout bar+ is also the perfect place for some parent-and-child pampering!

The bonus: Cute dessert-themed styling stations with tablet consoles. Bah, and all we had when we visited the salon in our childhood were dog-earred copies of Lao Fu Zi comics.

6 Raffles Boulevard, 03-120/121, Marina Square.

Scissors Paper Stone

Forgot to pack your child's toys or iPad? No problem – this salon chain provides them to keep their young charges entertained.

After the haircut, your kid gets a photo taken. This is then uploaded to a private database which can only be accessed by you.

They also have a loyalty scheme here: the eighth haircut is complimentary.

Scissors Paper Stone, Various locations around Singapore.

EC House

If you don't want to overpay just to have a handful of fine strands snipped from your toddler's head, this budget salon chain has dedicated kids' corners – equipped with coin-operated kiddy rides – in some of its outlets such as those at Clementi Mall, Northpoint Shopping Centre and Westgate.

The damage: just $12 per haircut.

EC House, Various locations around Singapore.

Poika & Tytar

Instead of regular salon seats, little tykes get to sit in vintage-style cars and planes and watch cartoons.

Who knew getting a hair trim could be such a rewarding ride?

Poika & Tykar, 55 Siglap Road, Siglap Centre #B1-29.

Hairlux (Formerly known as One Cut Above Kids)

This cheerfully decorated salon will put your little one at ease with its colourful furniture, cartoon wall decals and thoughtful play area.

Even better, they have a salon next door for adults so the whole family can get their hair cut altogether.

One Cut Above Kids, 30 East Coast Rd, #02-07/08 Katong V.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.