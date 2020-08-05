Your love and sex horoscopes for Aug 2020

Mercury enters Aries’ 5th house of love and romance. Combined with the energy of Venus in Aries’ 4th house of home and foundations, August turns out to be a very positive month for Aries.

Attached Aries look to strengthen the foundations of their home, by strengthening the bonds they have with their loved ones.

Single Aries may find a new love interest this month. In both cases, Aries may choose to stir things up with something new; be it in the form of a makeover, trying a new activity or visiting a new place.

However, while you enjoy this month, remember to tame back your excitement and energy as it can be overwhelming to some people.

Lucky Dates: 8th, 9th, 18th, 19th Lucky Color: Bright Yellow