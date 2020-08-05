Your love and sex horoscopes for Aug 2020

What do the stars have in line for your love life this month? Will you fall in love? Will your current relationship run into instability? Read your horoscope forecast for August.
1. Aries - March 21 to April 20PHOTO: Pixabay
Mercury enters Aries’ 5th house of love and romance. Combined with the energy of Venus in Aries’ 4th house of home and foundations, August turns out to be a very positive month for Aries.
Attached Aries look to strengthen the foundations of their home, by strengthening the bonds they have with their loved ones.
Single Aries may find a new love interest this month. In both cases, Aries may choose to stir things up with something new; be it in the form of a makeover, trying a new activity or visiting a new place.
However, while you enjoy this month, remember to tame back your excitement and energy as it can be overwhelming to some people.
Lucky Dates: 8th, 9th, 18th, 19th Lucky Color: Bright Yellow
2. Taurus - April 21 to May 20PHOTO: Pixabay
Taurus’ planet, Venus, enters Taurian’s 3rd house of communication and social interaction on the 7th of this month. At the same time, on the 4th, Mercury enters Taurian’s 4th house of home and family.
A lot of your attention and energy is hyper-focused in on your home and family members. There is a strong urge this month to decorate or change around your homelife.
This can be a fulfilling and novel venture thus month, however, be careful not to step on the toes or relatives or family members.
While you may be more adept at solving conflicts if they arise, it’s still better you avoid creating unnecessary drama at home.
Lucky Dates:10th, 12th, 24th, 25th Lucky Color: Light Green
3. Gemini - May 21 to June 21PHOTO: Pixabay
The full moon enters Gemini’s 9th house of philosophy and learning. Geminis may seek to make a deeper change for themselves on a personal level. You may seek out and place deeper emphasis on spiritual connections with your loved ones.
Arguments over material goods may become less important this month, as you are simply grateful for the presence of trustworthy people in your life.
This is a good time to work on improving relationships with your relatives, family members or children. This month advises Gemini to not be afraid about putting your views and opinions out there. You have a higher chance to find like-minded people.
Lucky Dates: 8th, 9th, 28th, 29th Lucky Color: Light Yellow
4. Cancer - June 22 to July 22PHOTO: Pixabay
Venus, the planet of love enters Cancerian’s first house of self and attitude as stated above. While this isn’t an immediate cure-all for all relationship related issues, Cancerians will find they have much clear view on what you want.
You have a better stance when it comes to staking your points in disputes and convincing others to try things your way. However, don’t let this new-found confidence cause you to become overly aggressive when it comes to pursuing issues.
Do not force disputes, look instead to resolve them as they come naturally. Single Cancerians may put more effort into the dating scene this month, but remember to always temper eagerness with patience and understanding.
Lucky Dates: 8th, 9th, 24th, 25th Lucky Color: Blueish Silver
5. Leo - July 23 to Aug 22PHOTO: Pixabay
Venus enters Leo’s 12th house of closure and subconscious. Leos will embody this attitude this month. You may be less focused on finding new relationships and instead on strengthening what you already have.
Single Leos may decide to focus more on themselves in August.
You are revaluating your life and your desires for a relationship. This is a meditative time and Leos will look to resolve any emotional baggage that may be dragging them down.
Take things slow and don’t try to bite off more than you can chew. Spend time with your family members.
Lucky Dates: 8th, 9th, 24th, 25th Lucky Color: Light Red
6. Virgo - 23 Aug to 22 SeptPHOTO: Pixabay
August is a rather ‘by-the-books’ month. Things seem to be getting back to a status quo of sorts and Virgos are beginning to settle into a routine with their social and romantic lives.
However, you must still be cautious. You may grow bored of these routines and predictability.
Conflicts are highly possible this month because of this, especially amongst loved ones or relatives. These issues may sting more than usual as they are on a more personal level.
Virgos need time to hide away and lick their wounds. Consider scheduling activities with friends that allow you to just enjoy yourself without worrying about any of these issues.
Lucky Dates: 11th, 12th, 24th, 25th Lucky Color: Grassy Green
7. Libra - Sept 23 to Oct 22PHOTO: Pixabay
The Full Moon enters Libra’s 5th house of romance and love. Its mysterious and feminine energy can cast a shroud over your love life. Issues that you weren’t expecting may crop up and affect your relationship with family members or loved ones.
Libras will have to do double duty to resolves these obstacles this month, but only if you feel they warrant actual solving. The Two of Wands advises that you pick your battles carefully.
Some things aren’t worth fighting for and are better left alone, while others will require your full attention and effort. You are on a boat sailing through uncertain waters this month, Libra. Be prepared for anything.
Lucky Dates: 3rd, 4th, 11th, 12th Lucky Color: Brownish Red
8. Scorpio - Oct 23 to Nov 21PHOTO: Pixabay
For the most part, Scorpios may be a bit distracted when it comes to their home or social life.
Things start to calm down slowly from last month and you feel less compelled to stay at home and play mediator to your family issues.
Obstacles can still crop up this month, which may lead to arguments or disagreements between your loved ones.
This can fuel Scorpio’s desire to focus on matters outside your home life. Single Scorpios may feel less inclined to pursue relationships, however, the universe may deliver to you a good friend in your time of need.
Be open to what it chooses to gift you, you never know what is around the next corner.
Lucky Dates: 10th, 11th, 24th, 25th Lucky Color: Earthy Green
9. Sagittarius - Nov 22 to Dec 21PHOTO: Pixabay
Sagittarius can count their blessings this month as the lovely Venus moves into their 8th house of intimacy and partnership.
People become the most important priority in your social life, making arguments over material goods or finances seem a bit silly when you look back on them.
You are much more capable of reaching a compromise or tiding people over to your point of view.
Most importantly, both single and attached Sagittarians will be more focused on strengthening and nurturing your relationships, with your loved ones or family members.
Quarrelling lovers will set aside differences to attempt to learn more about each other. Overall, enjoy this month with your friends and family.
Lucky Dates: 10th, 11th, 26th, 27th Lucky Color: Light Sea Blue
10. Capricorn - Dec 22 to Jan 19PHOTO: Pixabay
Venus dances its way into Capricorn’s 7th house of relationships and marriage. Attached Capricorns can find some breathing room at home, as disputes start to resolve themselves.
However, avoid slapping a band aid on any disagreements or arguments as they will not fix the issue in the long run.
You will need to get to the heart of the issue instead and discuss it calmly with your loved one. Once more do not rush or be too aggressive to solve an issue the moment it appears.
Some things need time, effort and patience, just like any relationship. You will be able to get through this time with these values in mind.
Lucky Dates: 10th, 11th, 28th, 29th Lucky Color: Shiny Silver
11. Aquarius - Jan 20 to Feb 18PHOTO: Pixabay
This month is about learning to let go of disappointment or baggage. In August, Aquarius must learn to let go of the old issues and baggage of previous relationships in order to move forward with new bonds.
Those in your life will be there to encourage and help you in this transition. People are more sensitive and aware of your feelings this month.
Mercury is in your 7th house of relationships and marriage, blessing you with more awareness of your own self and your desires. This is a month to grow and nurture yourself, strive to make the most of it while it lasts.
Lucky Dates: 4th, 5th, 25th, 26th Lucky Color: Baby Blue
12. Pisces - Feb 19 to March 20PHOTO: Pixabay
Venus enters Pisces’ 5th house of romance and love this month. While it’s energy can help you further relationships with loved ones, it’s energy may clash with Pisces this month.
It may fuel unnecessary drama or petty arguments between Pisces and their loved ones.
Single Pisces have a chance to meet someone while travelling or pursuing mutual interests. However, all Pisces may find that it is easier to slip into petty quarrels or misunderstandings this month.
August is a busy time for many signs and often this leads to increased tensions and frustrations. Take a step back and look at what you are really arguing about in order to reach a compromise.
Lucky Dates: 11th, 12th, 24th, 25th Lucky Color: Pure White
This article was first published in Her World Online.