Your makeup & skincare cheatsheet to look Zoom-ready at all times

Before this whole Covid-19 outbreak began, many of us wouldn’t have known what Zoom was, let alone how to make a Zoom call or take part in regular “House Party” calls with our friends. But with most of us working from home, video calls have become a regular thing.
If you’re lucky, you get time to prep for your call. But sometimes, last-minute calls happen and you might not be looking your best when you receive a message from your colleague saying: “Video call in 5 minutes.”
Here are four quick and fuss-free tips to ensure that you’ll look your best in every video call from now on:
Fake a flawless complexion: Base makeup
Video calls aren’t the most flattering and depending on what camera your phone or laptop has, it can even accentuate your skin imperfections.
But no one wants to do a full face look when you’re staying in, so opt for a tinted moisturiser, brightening primer or lightweight BB cream that will even out the complexion and give it an instant glow.
Skin Inc Serum Glow Filter, $72
Combining ingredients and tech, it combines gold hibiscus extract, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid with light reflection to hydrate, even out skin tone and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores and fine lines, so you look like a better version of yourself on that call.
Available at www.iloveskininc.com.sg and when stores re-open, at Skin Inc and Sephora stores.
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF40, $55
A brightening makeup primer that doubles as a sunscreen. It gets you glowing and fresh-faced while hydrating the skin with a cocktail of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin B5. Also comes with blue light protection so it’s an ideal WFH essential.
Available at www.sephora.sg and when stores re-open, at Sephora stores.
Clarins Milky Boost Healthy Glow Milk Foundation, $60
When applied, micro-encapsulated pigments in the foundation transform into a skin-toned shade to even out the complexion. It also soothes, hydrates and boosts skin’s energy. Comes in five shades.
Available at www.clarins.com.sg and when stores re-open, at Clarins counters
Orbis Whitening BB, $38
This hardworking multi-tasking BB cream also functions as a brightening serum, sunscreen, makeup base and finishing powder. It helps hydrate skin, plus the formula is made for staying power (important in this heat and humidity). Comes in two shades.
Available at www.orbis.com.sg and when stores re-open, at Orbis counters and stores.
Tom Ford Translucent Finishing Powder, $116
In addition to ensuring that your laptop is placed “on a stack of books so that the camera is slightly higher than your head” and that you have good light, fashion designer Tom Ford also adds that “lots of powder” is key in ensuring you look good on camera.
Superfine powders in the product give the complexion a sheer, shine-free finish while dispersing light to create a soft-focus effect to diminish the look of imperfections.
Available at www.tangs.com and when stores re-open, at Tom Ford Beauty counters at TANGS at Tang Plaza, Takashimaya D.S. Beauty Hall and Robinsons Raffles City.
Fake eight hours of sleep: Concealer
You’ve got an early video conference call but you spent the night before binge-watching Itaewon Class on Netflix – and you missed your alarm. Your quick fix? Hide dark circles with concealer – dab a little under the eyes, including the inner corners as that’s where the darkness starts.
Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer, $58
This long-wearing, crease-proof and waterproof concealer will hide pesky dark circles that give away your late nights, along with blemishes and age spots, thanks to its high concentration of pigments. Maximum results with minimal product. Comes in 12 shades.
Available at www.sephora.sg and when stores re-open, at Sephora stores.
Dior Forever Skin Correct, $63
Lightweight and waterproof, the concealer feels like a second skin yet covers dark circles, localised redness and blemishes. The formula keeps skin moisturised, minimising the appearance of fine lines and skin roughness. Comes in 10 shades.
Available at www.sephora.sg (from May) and when stores re-open, at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, and Sephora stores.
Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer, $49
A full-coverage concealer that hides blemishes and age spots, giving skin a radiant matte finish. Also has optically diffusing pigments that reflect light, instantly brightening darkened areas, like undereye circles. Comes in 18 shades.
Available at www.sephora.sg and when stores re-open, at Sephora stores.
Fake an alert-looking you: Mascara
Are your eyes looking like slits from hours of staring at the computer screen and lack of sleep because of Covid-19 anxiety? Give your lashes a quick curl and sweep mascara over to instantly define the eyes and make you look more awake. The key is to keep it subtle and natural.
Gucci Beauty Mascara L’Obscur, $56
With an ultra-rich creamy texture and a flexible wand for easy-peasy application, lashes look lush and long with just two quick coats. You’re done in seconds.
Available at www.net-a-porter.com and when stores re-open, at Gucci Beauty counter at Takashimaya D.S Beauty Hall.
Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Volume 2 in Black Vinyl, $55
The volumising mascara (an updated formula) takes lashes from blah to beautiful with ease. Plus, it’s smudge-proof and humidity-resistant, which is great in our WFH heat.
Available at www.sephora.sg and when stores re-open, at Sephora stores.
Lilybyred AM9 to PM9 Survival Colorcara in 05 Black Brown, $19.90
Gives lashes instant length, curl and definition with its ultra-fine 2mm fibres. Lightweight enough so it doesn’t weigh your lashes down and is also waterproof to prevent unsightly smudges. It’s a go-to for those neverending video discussions that stretch for hours.
Available at www.guardian.com.sg and when stores re-open, at Guardian Pharmacy stores.
Fake a healthy glow: Blusher
Your laptop or computer can make your complexion look washed out. A touch of blusher can help – just sweep a vibrant peach or pink onto the apples of the cheeks. Plus, it also gives the illusion that you’ve been up for a while, even if you’d just rolled out of bed.
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush, $33
Get a natural fresh-faced flush with this cream blusher. Its sheer, buildable finish allows you to achieve different intensities. Plus, its sweat- and water-resistant formula lasts in Singapore’s humid climate. Comes in 10 shades.
Available at www.sephora.sg and when stores re-open, at Sephora.
M.A.C Glow Play Blush, $49
The mochi-like cushion-y texture makes using this so fun. Works well with either fingers or a brush, to give you sheer-to-medium buildable colour. Comes in 11 ultra-wearable shades – our faves are No Shame!, Cheer Up and Groovy for instant pops of colour.
Available at www.sephora.sg and www.tangs.com and when stores re-opens, at all M.A.C counters.
Pixi On The Glow Blush, GBP18
Easy-to-use – just sweep onto the cheeks. Its handful of skin-conditioning extracts (ginseng, aloe vera and a mix of fruit extracts) give you added skincare. And it works great on the lips too – a wonderful added and time-saving bonus. Comes in three shades – Ruby, Juicy and Fleur.
Available at www.pixibeauty.co.uk and when stores re-opens, at Sephora stores.
This article was first published in Her World Online.