Your Medisave account in Singapore - How to make the most of it

Every month, a chunk of your salary gets deposited into your CPF Medisave Account. If you’re self-employed, you can’t escape this either as you’re forced to make Medisave contributions every time tax season rolls around. There are no two ways around it—the government says you have to, and so it must be.

But how many of you have actually successfully used your Medisave funds or even know what they can be used for? There’s a good chance that those who are still young and healthy have no clue.

Your Medisave account, as the name suggests, contains money that is set aside to pay healthcare costs.

But that doesn’t mean you can try to pay using Medisave when you’re going to the doctor for an MC because you couldn’t wake up for work. You’re only allowed to tap into your Medisave funds in certain situations, and there are usually limits on how much you can withdraw.

Ultimately, that cash in your Medisave account is your money. So it pays to know when you can use it and how, so you can squeeze as much utility as you can out of every cent you put in.

By the end of this article, you’ll understand what you can use your Medisave on and how to use it.

WHAT IS A MEDISAVE ACCOUNT AND WHERE CAN YOU FIND IT?

Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings play a huge role in Singapore’s social security system. A set of CPF accounts is opened for every Singapore Citizen and Permanent Resident as follows:

Ordinary Account (OA): The money in this account can be used to pay for housing, education and certain types of investments. Eventually, the money in this account will be channeled into retirement savings.

The money in this account can be used to pay for housing, education and certain types of investments. Eventually, the money in this account will be channeled into retirement savings. Special Account (SA): The money in this account is saved for retirement, and can also be used for certain types of investments.

The money in this account is saved for retirement, and can also be used for certain types of investments. Medisave Account: The money in this account is to be used for healthcare and medical bills, and can also be used to pay premiums for some types of insurance such as private medical insurance.

The money in this account is to be used for healthcare and medical bills, and can also be used to pay premiums for some types of insurance such as private medical insurance. Retirement Account (RA): Don’t see a Retirement Account when you log in to CPF? Don’t panic. It’s only when you turn 55 that your OA and SA merge to form your retirement account, with the money to be used as retirement income.

To check the balance in your Medisave account and other CPF accounts, simply log in to the CPF website using your Singpass.

HOW MUCH IS THE MEDISAVE CONTRIBUTION?

Every month, a chunk of your salary gets deducted before your boss hands it over to you, and is deposited into your CPF accounts. The bulk of your CPF contributions go into your OA.

Your age CPF contribution rates By Employer (% of wage) By Employee (% of wage) Total % of wage 55 and below 17 20 37 Above 55 to 60 13 13 26 Above 60 to 65 9 7.5 16.5 Above 65 7.5 5 12.5

The percentage that gets deducted from your salary is under the “By Employee” section. So if you’re under the age of 55, 20% of your salary gets deducted every month and deposited into your CPF accounts.

That means that if your salary is officially $4,500, $900 (20% x $4,500) of that money will be deducted every month and deposited into your CPF accounts. Your take-home pay will thus be $3,600.

(In case you’re wondering, the figures under the “By Employer” column indicate how much your employer needs to fork out IN ADDITION to your salary and deposit into your CPF accounts. No wonder your boss is always in a foul mood! You’re thus receiving the equivalent of 37% of your salary in your CPF accounts every month if you’re under the age of 55, even though only 20% gets deducted from your salary.)

But what we’re interested in right now is the money in your Medisave Account. So, how much of your salary is going into this account?

Your age Allocation rates for monthly wages of $750 and above Ordinary Account (% of wage) Special Account (% of wage) Medisave Account (% of wage) 35 and below 23 6 8 Above 35 to 45 21 7 9 Above 45 to 50 19 8 10 Above 50 to 55 15 11.5 10.5 Above 55 to 60 12 3.5 10.5 Above 60 to 65 3.5 2.5 10.5 Above 65 1 1 10.5

You’ll notice an interesting pattern here. As you age, a smaller and smaller percentage of your salary gets deposited in your OA and SA. Conversely, your Medisave contribution actually INCREASES from the age of 35 to 50.

WHEN DOES MONEY GET DEPOSITED INTO YOUR MEDISAVE ACCOUNT?

When your Medisave account gets its contributions depends on your employment situation.

Salaried employees