Your money/wealth horoscope forecast for September 2020

Will your finances be stable this month or will you have to reevaluate your situation? Here’s how your money situation will be like in September, according to your horoscope.

1. Aries - March 21 to April 20

Things are flowing rather steadily when it comes to your finances. Things are comfortable this month and you can take away some of your focus and worries from bills or expenses. However, that does not mean you can completely drop your attention from this area.

Instead, the stars this month advise you focus on progressing in your career or other financial ventures. Work towards a goal instead of a number and cash will naturally come in.

Aries works best when they have something to fight for, so always keep your dream in mind and the universe will naturally deliver the wealth you need to achieve it.

Lucky Dates: 10th, 11th, 14th, 15th Lucky Color: Light Grey

2. Taurus - April 21 to May 20

Your finances may take a sudden turn this month. Taurians are due for a reorganisation and reflection on the state of their resources and where their money is put.

This is normal as the state of things will naturally change overtime and the losses you face are an indication that it is time to adapt to the new flow of things.

Do not panic. Instead, begin the process or reevaluating your current investments and financial structure.

Consider setting up a new budget for this month, it will help alleviate some of your stress and worries when it comes to your wealth.

Lucky Dates:2nd, 3rd, 16th, 17th Lucky Color: White

3. Gemini - May 21 to June 21

Geminis can relax when it comes to their finances. You may be too busy to even notice, but your investments or budgeting is finally starting to pay off.

Venus’ energy from last month pays dividends this month, as your beneficiaries or investors start to come through to help support you. This may be a good time to take out a loan if you are in need of one as it will likely be approved.

All the same, don’t forget to save away some of that good fortune for a rainy day. It pays to be lucky, but it pays better to be prepared for the future.

Lucky Dates: 2nd, 3rd, 17th, 18th, Lucky Color: Baby Blue

4. Cancer - June 21 to July 22

Venus is in your 2nd house of work and income in September. While things are still relatively stable this month, you may feel that things are slightly more positive when it comes to your income. Your investments may begin to pay out slightly this month.

While you may not see a big windfall this month, you may be content to see the fair increase in your finances.

As always work towards building a solid foundation for yourself. Remember to save up when you can.

Lucky Dates: 2nd, 3rd, 20th, 21st Lucky Color: Sky Blue

5. Leo - July 23 to Aug 22

The Sun is still in Leo’s 3rd house of work and income. Its bright and empowering energy as Leo’s ruling planet means that you can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to your finances.

However, tread carefully as the Sun’s energy has a habit of intensifying everything, both income and expenses. In general, the former should overpower the latter, allowing Leos to bask in the fruits of their labor.

All the same, it’s beneficial to always set aside some of your good fortunes for future rainy days. Though, if you want to give yourself a treat this month, Leo, there’s nothing wrong with an expense for the betterment of yourself and mental health.

Lucky Dates: 2nd, 3rd, 20th, 21st Lucky Color: Light Green

6. Virgo - Aug 23 to Sept 22

Mercury is in Virgo’s 2nd house of work and income. You should feel cautious in September when it comes to your finances.

You may find that many of your problems will have to be fixed by throwing money at it. This is a fact that you may have to accept this month.

That doesn’t mean you can’t prepare and manage your finances wisely in anticipation for it.

Ensure your rainy day budget is up to par and that you have budgets set in place to ensure that you aren’t caught too off guard when September rolls around. You will be able to make it out just fine.

Lucky Dates: 2nd, 3rd, 20th, 21st Lucky Color: Pale Red

7. Libra - Sept 23 to Oct 22

Things are relatively stable when it comes to your wealth and finance. You can take a breath when it comes managing your finances.

However, even though things are alright, the stress that this month puts on you can cause you to fret and worry about problems that aren’t really hindering your income.

Take two steps back and a deep breath and you will see that things aren’t as bad as they look.

Work on maintaining this current balance of income to expense, but don’t push yourself too far. Now is a stable time, enjoy it instead of trying to push for a success that is not due yet.

Lucky Dates: 9th, 10th, 27th, 28th Lucky Color: Sea Blue

8. Scorpio - Oct 23 to Nov 21

When it comes to finances, the good fortune from last month continues to aid you well into September. The support from your mentors will be invaluable this month.

Scorpios who have benefactors should take their advice into consideration before making any hasty moves. Your expenses may increase this month, due to personal needs.

Watch what you are spending, but don’t be too miserly with your money either. Remember the worth of an experience cannot be objectively measured.

Lucky Dates: 7th, 8th, 20th, 21st Lucky Color: Golden Yellow

9. Sagittarius - Nov 22 to Dec 21

Your finances continue to improve this month, however, so do your expenses. Budgeting and ensuring your resources are properly organised can help aid the situation, but for some issues you find that you have no choice but to spend some extra money to help solve the problem at hand.

Overall, you will still come out on top financially in this month. However, still do your best to help ease the burden that these expenses will put on you.

Set aside something extra for a rainy day so that you can spend money without feeling it in your wallet too badly.

Lucky Dates: 14th, 15th, 22nd, 23rd Lucky Color: Earthy Green

10. Capricorn - Dec 22 to Jan 19

Money wise, things move rather predictably this month. While there is nothing exciting in the cards, sometimes boring can be better.

Boring is safe and predictable and allows you to make choices ahead of time without too much worry of the market fluctuating.

Relish in this time, it is the universe trying to give you a bit of a break in this trying month. Finances shared with partners will be a point of issue.

It is a good idea if you have separate bank accounts for the time being to help alleviate any arguments.

Lucky Dates: 3rd, 4th, 18th, 19th Lucky Color: Yellowish Brown

11. Aquarius - Jan 20 to Feb 18

The money situation improves a bit from last month, in that your finances become less unstable and more predictable.

Aquarians can breathe a sigh of relief and take a bit more of a hands-off approach when it comes to their finances this month.

Unexpected bonuses or extra income may come your way though you shouldn’t rely too heavily on them. Overall, enjoy this month and the blessings that will come your way.

Lucky Dates: 2nd, 3rd, 28th, 29th Lucky Color: Deep Red

12. Pisces - Feb 19 to March 20

Things are a bit foggy on the horizon when it comes to your finances and wealth. While there is nothing drastic this month, you may experience more frustrating downturns in your finances every so often.

This can be stressful, as you are trying to fix all the holes in which you feel your wealth slipping through. This period will eventually pass, but you need to ensure that you do not let your frustrations get the better of you.

Lucky Dates: 2nd, 3rd, 17th, 18th, Lucky Color: Light Silver

