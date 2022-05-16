Your new favourite island destination in 2022: 7 reasons why you should visit Tenerife now

The perfect blend of adventure and relaxation awaits you in Tenerife Island, one of the most popular destinations in the Canary Islands in Spain, just about west of Morocco in the Atlantic Ocean.

Whether you’re looking for a sunny, relaxing beach vacation, exciting nightlife, or festive parades with music and dancing, the island of Tenerife has something to offer everyone.

Best time to visit Tenerife

Tenerife has the perfect subtropical climate, making it an appealing holiday destination. The temperatures are generally mild, ranging from 17°C in winter to 30°C in summer. Tenerife is considered extremely sunny but pleasant, with the summer months (May – July) being the best time to visit. However, you may need to look out for crowds.

When hotels are fully booked, your best option would be to book rentals in Tenerife. This way, you can save more and maybe even get a glimpse of life as Tenerife locals.

7 things to do in Tenerife

If you love spending time outdoors, Tenerife is the perfect holiday destination for you. Here you can enjoy a wide range of watersports, lounge on the beach, visit the parks and gardens or even climb a volcano! Here is your ultimate guide and a list of the best things to do when in Tenerife:

Enjoy the stunning beaches

Tenerife is known for having the best beaches in the archipelago. From party beaches to secluded ones and a few with black volcanic sands, the beaches in Tenerife are worth the hype.

Most beaches here have giant cliff formations surrounded by gorgeous flora that gives visitors a bohemian feel. Some of the most popular beaches you can visit are Playa de la Tejita, Playa El Bollullo, Playa las Vistas, Playa de los Gigantes, Fañabé Beach, and Playa del Camisón.

Behold the magnificence of the Santiago Calatrava Auditorium

The Tenerife Auditorium, also called Santiago Calatrava Auditorium, is an arts venue and one of the finest buildings in the region. The building is famous for its arch roof and hosts various cultural events and musical shows during the day and night. Moreover, conferences, conventions and product launches are also held at the auditorium.

Make your way up Spain’s highest peak

Plan for a day to climb Mount Teide, the tallest volcanic peak in Spain, reaching almost 12,190 feet above sea level. You can travel to the foot of Mount Teide by road and then either hike on foot or take a cable car up the mountain. You may also require a permit to climb Mount Teide’s Peak unless you book a tour which includes the hike.

Having ancient rocks and lava flows that are 3 million years old, Mount Teide is a well-known and protected site with limited access but worth the visit.

Visit the whale heritage site

The Tenerife-La Gomera marine area is home to Europe’s first whale heritage site. Dolphin and whale watching is a favorite tourist activity here with a guide to inform you about the interesting facts and help you distinguish between the various species of cetaceans and other sea creatures.

Take a peek into the old town of La Laguna

With several churches and other historic religious buildings, the old town of La Laguna offers visitors the chance to enjoy its historical and vintage feel. It’s also listed as UNESCO World Heritage site. You can visit the neoclassical cathedral, the palaces of Nava and Salazar, La Iglesia del Cristo and the convents located in this small town.

Spot the parrots and pink flamingos at Loro Parque

Loro Parque Tenerife is located in the town of Puerto de la Cruz. The park has the most extensive collection of parrot species, a massive shark tunnel and the biggest penguin exhibition. Visitors can try out the tree-top walk to watch the flying parrots and feed them. The pretty, pink-hued flamingos are particularly popular with families.

Try out the Barraquito

After exploring Tenerife, kick back and relax with a glass of local coffee drink called Barraquito. It is a coffee cocktail usually composed of condensed milk, liqueur, coffee, and milk. Although you can enjoy it at any time, Barraquito is generally served after a meal as a mix of dessert and coffee.

Popular regions to stay in Tenerife

Here are some of the best places to stay when in Tenerife:

Costa de Adeje

Playa de las Americas

Los Cristianos

Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Puerto de la Cruz

La Laguna

Los Gigantes

Puerto de Santiago

El Medano

Costa del Silencio

Tenerife is a popular holiday destination with several types of available accommodation options to suit all budgets. There are plenty of hostels and small hotels with breakfast included for students and vacationers on a budget. If you’re travelling with family, you can opt for a fully equipped studio and apartment which can accommodate up to eight people.

Tenerife’s luxury and high-end resorts will offer much more amenities such as in-house swimming pools, restaurants, bars, and lounges. You can also opt for other accommodation options such as renting an apartment or villa that will offer all-inclusive deals.

Entry requirements for Tenerife

The Canary Islands has decided to lift some of its Covid-19 measures. However, entry rules for most inbound travellers are still being kept in place. For example, travellers to the archipelago are still required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before arrival.

The rules for entry to the Canary Islands are similar to that of mainland Spain. All travellers to the Canary Islands who are 12 years and above must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and passengers between 12 and 18 must present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours.

Unvaccinated individuals aged 12 – 17 years are permitted entry, provided they can present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before travel. Visitors may also be required to present a Covid-19 negative PCR test for their accommodation in some cases.

A few Covid-19 measures and protocols are still in place, but wearing face masks is no longer mandatory in indoor spaces. However, it is compulsory for visitors and staff in medical centres and nursing homes to wear face masks.

This article was first published in Wego.