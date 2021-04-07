Your sailcation awaits: 5 things you’d never expect to find on a cruise ship

Thinking of taking a long-awaited vacation? Instead of going overseas – which is tough in today's climate – why not travel on the sea?

A sailcation is the perfect getaway to soak up some sun and get that vitamin sea you've been dreaming of the past year.

Cruises have had a bad rep in the past for things like small on-board casinos, buffet lines that go on for days, and claustrophobia-inducing cabin rooms. It's 2021, and things are different now.

For example, cruises like Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas in particular, have a plethora of activity and food options. Three nights aboard may not be enough to cover them all.

From morning surf sessions on the FlowRider, to centre-stage spectaculars after sunset, there's no curfew on thrills.

Intrigued? Here are five things you would never have expected to find aboard a cruise ship.

1. A plethora of dining experiences

Take your pick from 14 dining options, such as Wonderland and Jamie's Italian by Jamie Oliver, aboard the Quantum of the Seas. PHOTO: Royal Caribbean

Yes, an unlimited buffet is still available aboard the Quantum of the Seas and you can walk around to get a feel of what's available.

But if you are looking for an 'omakase' experience, head over to Chef's Table. Go on an epicurean journey led by the fleet's Chef de Cuisine that spotlights exquisite courses that range from scallop carpaccio with yuzu vinaigrette, to grilled filet mignon served with truffle potato puree.

Taking it to the next level is having the sommelier pairing wine for each dish to highlight each and every flavour.

Cheers to a fine-dining experience in the middle of the ocean!

2. A drink within a minute from the robot bartender

Get a drink within a minute aboard at the Bionic Bar. PHOTO: Royal Caribbean

Looking for a drink with you and your introverted self? B1-O and N1-C at the Bionic Bar have got you covered.

At Bionic Bar, no human interaction is required. Two robotic bartenders are the only ones shaking, stirring, and mixing up your choice of poison.

From classic cosmos to custom-crafted sips designed by you, these mixologists can do it all. Can't decide what to have? Try their Bionic Bahama Mama or get a classic Sex On The Beach – you can't go wrong with either.

3. A literally 'fly' adventure

Fly while sailing on the sea with RipCord by iFLY. PHOTO: Royal Caribbean

You may be sailing on the sea, but you could float in the air, too, with RipCord by iFLY – their only operation that isn't on land.

Feel the wind in your face and the adrenaline pumping through your body as you float weightlessly in the air. The freedom of free falling is indeed unparalleled.

And if 'flying' in the air isn't enough, you can also 'fly' on water at FlowRider. Go with the flow as you surf the 12-metre-long surf simulator with 100,000 litres of water gushing towards you.

Carve through the waves or just try to stay upright – it's an experience for novices and pros alike.

4. Pools – both indoors and outdoors

Daytime or evening, it's always beautiful at the Solarium. PHOTO: Royal Caribbean

It can get pretty hot while out at sea. To beat the sweltering heat, why not take a dip in one of the three pools on the ship?

On Deck 14 alone, there are two pools for you to choose from so there's enough space for everyone to practise social distancing. One of them is even located indoors so you don't have to worry about wet weather.

And no, it's not just a daytime activity – there are also outdoor poolside movie screenings at night.

Adults also have access to Solarium, a beautiful, private area at the bow of the ship which has its own pool so you can take a peaceful soak and snap some pictures for the gram!

If you can't afford to leave the kids alone, fret not as there is a separate H20 Zone that has both a tame wave pool and splash pool.

5. A Guinness record-holding viewing deck

Unrivalled views abound aboard Royal Caribbean's North Star. PHOTO: Royal Caribbean

End your day on a high in Royal Caribbean's North Star that elevates you over 90 metres above sea level and gives you an unrivalled 360-degree view of your surroundings.

The observation capsule, which won the Guinness World Record in 2016 for the tallest viewing deck aboard a cruise ship, is perfect for checking out the views of Singapore when you just got onboard or the vast ocean during sail.

With all the fun activities and yummy food within walking distance to each other, a cruise offers the ultimate relaxation experience. Woke up wanting breakfast in bed or on your balcony? Room service for continental breakfast is complimentary, while additional room service just requires a nominal fee!

Thinking of getting on a bumper car to relive your childhood days? They've got you, too.

Forget staycays and go for a sailcay instead – Quantum of the Seas will be extending their sailing through to October 18! Booking for new sail dates starts April 13.

Seas the Day at Royal Caribbean.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Royal Caribbean.

lynette@asia.com